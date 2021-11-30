NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 12?

Did Any Rebels stand out in Week 12 of the NFL Season?

During the College Football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturdays to build a college resume so they can on Sundays in the NFL.

There are currently 17 Rebel alumni on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let’s see how some of them performed this past Sunday:

Cincinnati Bengals DB Mike Hilton recorded 4 total tackles and his first interception of the year in Week 12. Hilton returned the interception 24 yards to the endzone for a pick-six and helped the Bengals beat the Pittsburg Steelers 41-10.

Here is a look at Hilton’s first interception of the season:

New York Giants TE Evan Engram made three receptions for 37 yards in a 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

New England Patriots RB Brandon Bolden did not have any carries this week but was a receiving threat out of the backfield for the Patriots. Bolden made 4 receptions for 54 yards in a 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

New York Jets WR Elijah Moore cooled down after his amazing game last week. The rookie wideout recorded four receptions for 46 yards and one rush for seven yards in a 21-14 win against the Houston Texans.

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf had a quiet game this week on Monday Night Football. Metcalf was held to one reception for 13 yards in a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox had a very memorable Thanksgiving this year. Knox hauled in three catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns and helped the Bills blowout the New Orleans Saints 31-6 on Thanksgiving Day.

Take a look at Knox’s first touchdown of the day that got the scoring started for the Bills:

