Why Kevin Stefanski Believes Tua Tagovailoa Is a Perfect Fit for Falcons

New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski spoke highly of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, calling Atlanta’s latest addition to its quarterbacks room a “good fit for us.”

The Falcons signed Tagovailoa to a veteran’s minimum, one-year contract during the offseason following his exit from the Dolphins. Miami is still paying Tagovailoa the $54 million in guaranteed money that he was owed for the 2026 season, while he’ll be on Atlanta’s books at a cost of just $1.3 million.

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Speaking with NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack about the signing of Tagovailoa, Stefanski relayed why he thinks the veteran quarterback will be a valuable addition in Atlanta.

“Tua was a good fit for us,” Stefanski said. “I think the football fit, the personal fit, I think he’s looking for a place where he can go and compete for a starting job, and that’s what we are offering to him. I think he’s somebody that has always competed in career, look back at his time at Alabama, so him coming in, and he wants to do what’s best for this football team, we’re excited to have him.”

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Stefanski sees some similarities between himself and Tagovailoa. Both were outcasted by their former organizations during the offseason. Stefanski was fired by the Browns after six seasons in Cleveland, and Tagovailoa was released by the Dolphins before the expiration of his contract after spending the last six years in Miami.

“There’s something to be said when you’re fired,” Stefanski said. “I can attest to that. You want to prove people wrong. You have a chip on your shoulder. I think where I’m coming into this, where Tua’s coming into this is, listen, this is not exactly how you thought it would go, but guess what, that’s the reality, and how are we gonna respond? I think that’s what he’s made of. You look back his career, you look back at his college career, he’s responded.”

Tagovailoa was benched late last season after struggling for much of the campaign. In 14 games, he threw for 2,660 yards and completed 67.7% of his passes while recording 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. At the time of his benching, he led the NFL in interceptions, prompting former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel to make the switch to rookie Quinn Ewers.

Now, having landed on his feet in Atlanta, Tagovailoa will look to compete with Michael Penix Jr. to win the starting job. Penix was the Falcons’ first round pick in 2024, but he suffered a partially torn ACL last year which ended his campaign prematurely. In nine games in ‘25, Penix threw nine touchdowns and three picks, but he will have to prove himself upon his return to camp in order to maintain the starting job heading into the ‘26 season.

The Falcons’ quarterback battle will certainly be something to keep an eye on throughout the offseason, as Penix will be determined to prove he’s still the team’s QB of the future, while Tagovailoa will attempt to get his own career back on track.

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