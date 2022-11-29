Skip to main content

Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin Officially Agree to Contract Extension

The Rebels head coach made it official on Tuesday afternoon.

OXFORD, Miss. -- After stating last week that he was remaining with the Ole Miss Rebels, head coach Lane Kiffin officially agreed to a contract extension with the school on Tuesday afternoon.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated was the first to report the news, and he gave some details of Kiffin's contract on Twitter on Tuesday.

The coach's contract extension will average around $9 million a year in salary and spans six years with a roll-over to seven.

Kiffin was believed to be one of the top candidates with the Auburn Tigers towards the end of this season, but after he made it public that he was not headed to The Plains, the Tigers shifted gears and hired former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze

Since joining the Ole Miss program prior to the 2020 season, Kiffin has put up a record of 23-12 in Oxford and led it to three-straight bowl game appearances, something that hasn't been done since the aforementioned Hugh Freeze was head coach.

The Rebels are currently awaiting their postseason destination for this bowl season.

