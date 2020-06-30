The Grove Report
Ole Miss Football Announces Home-and-Home with Charlotte

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) — Ole Miss football is scheduled to play a future home-and-home series against Charlotte, as announced by both schools on Tuesday.

Ole Miss will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to face the 49ers on Sept. 12, 2026. The Rebels will then host Charlotte the following year on Sept. 4, 2027 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams on the football field. Ole Miss is 36-9 all-time against current members of Conference USA. Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin spent the previous three seasons at Florida Atlantic where he won two C-USA titles. Ole Miss is also scheduled to host C-USA foe Middle Tennessee in 2024.

Full Non-Conference Futures Schedule: 

2020: Baylor (in Houston), Southeast Missouri, UConn, Georgia Southern

2021: Louisville (in Atlanta), Austin Peay, Tulane, Liberty

2022: at Georgia Tech, Troy, Central Arkansas, Tulsa

2023: Georgia Tech, Mercer, at Tulane

2024: at Wake Forest, Middle Tennessee, Furman

2025: at USC, Wake Forest, Citadel, Tulane

2026: at Charlotte, USC

2027: Charlotte, Oregon State

2028: South Alabama, Alcorn State

2029: at South Alabama

2030: at Oregon State

2032: at Virginia Tech

2033: Purdue

2034: at Purdue

2037: Virginia Tech

