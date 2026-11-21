Ole Miss Announces Major Decision From Brycen Sanders for Next Season
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Despite coming up short of the College Football Playoff, the Ole Miss Rebels still have two games left in the 2026 season, starting with Saturday's matchup with Wofford.
Though there's undoubtedly a high level of disappointment for a program that expected to contend for a national title, the groundwork is already being set to make sure that the Rebels can bounce back strong next season.
Ole Miss announced Friday that center Brycen Sanders has re-signed a contract with the program for the 2027 season.
Why Ole Miss Made This Move With Two Games Left
A center of Sanders' caliber would no doubt receive notable interest from high-level teams around the country, even without entering the transfer portal. An enticing phone call or text is sometimes all it takes for a player to decide to enter the portal and head elsewhere
The Ole Miss coaching staff realized this, and made sure to get Sanders under contract before other teams could swoop in and make him an offer.
If the Rebels were contending for a CFP spot, perhaps this annoucement would have been made at a later date. But portal recruitment will begin in no time for all of the non-CFP teams around the country, meaning roster decisions often have to be made in advance to either begin the retention process or figure out which players will be leaving.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Ole Miss Rebels On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7