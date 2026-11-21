Despite coming up short of the College Football Playoff, the Ole Miss Rebels still have two games left in the 2026 season, starting with Saturday's matchup with Wofford.

Though there's undoubtedly a high level of disappointment for a program that expected to contend for a national title, the groundwork is already being set to make sure that the Rebels can bounce back strong next season.

Ole Miss announced Friday that center Brycen Sanders has re-signed a contract with the program for the 2027 season.

Why Ole Miss Made This Move With Two Games Left

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A center of Sanders' caliber would no doubt receive notable interest from high-level teams around the country, even without entering the transfer portal. An enticing phone call or text is sometimes all it takes for a player to decide to enter the portal and head elsewhere

The Ole Miss coaching staff realized this, and made sure to get Sanders under contract before other teams could swoop in and make him an offer.

If the Rebels were contending for a CFP spot, perhaps this annoucement would have been made at a later date. But portal recruitment will begin in no time for all of the non-CFP teams around the country, meaning roster decisions often have to be made in advance to either begin the retention process or figure out which players will be leaving.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated accordingly.

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