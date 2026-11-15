Five Things That Will Decide Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

This Sunday, the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels play the Oklahoma Sooners in a game with College Football Playoff implications for the Rebels.

Ole Miss is 6-3 and cannot afford another loss without crushing what's left of the team's playoff hopes.

With all that's on the line for the Rebels against Oklahoma, here are five things that will decide the game.

1. Trinidad Chambliss' Level of Play

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At one point this season, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was viewed as a Heisman favorite and one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.

Unfortunately, in the last few weeks, Chambliss has fallen off dramatically. He has particularly struggled against Texas and Georgia. Against the Longhorns, he had more turnovers than touchdowns, and against Georgia, he had no touchdowns.

When Chambliss is playing to his potential, Ole Miss' offense is one of the most dangerous in the country; when he's not, the offense falls flat like last week against Georgia. Whichever version of Chambliss shows up against Oklahoma will play a major part in deciding the game.

2. Ole Miss' Run Game

Mississippi Rebels running back Shekai Mills-Knight runs the ball during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was announced this week that Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury he suffered against Texas.

In his place, Shekai Mills-Knight has stepped up as the Rebels' leading rusher, having 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. Mills-Knight's best game was against Auburn, where he rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

The offense has struggled without Lacy; if Mills-Knight can continue solidifying himself as the leading back, Ole Miss will regain an element of the offense it's been missing.

3. Oklahoma's New Offensive Play-Caller

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oklahoma Sooners tight ends coach Jason Witten wears the Golden hat and celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners tight end Hayden Hansen after the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Nov. 2, Oklahoma tight ends coach and former legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was promoted to interim offensive coordinator and play-caller. In Witten's first game, the Sooners defeated the Florida Gators.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said this week that Witten has simplified the Sooners' offense within reason. He also mentioned that Witten was likely to get his tight ends involved. Rocky Beers has been a standout player for the Sooners and is likely to contribute against Ole Miss.

If Witten can keep the Oklahoma offense looking up, that could be the difference against the Rebels.

4. Keaton Thomas' Injury

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Keaton Thomas sneaks a peak into the backfield against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss linebacker Keaton Thomas is out this weekend with an injury. Thomas leads the Rebels in tackles with 55. He's also the defense's green dot, meaning he gets communication from coaches through his helmet and uses the feedback to adjust the defense.

In his absence, Ole Miss will need to rely on other linebackers like Luke Ferrelli and Tah'j Butler to step up. Those two are second and third on the team in tackles, with 49 and 47, respectively.

If one or both of those two can fill Thomas' on-field and leadership roles, Ole Miss should be fine and not take a step back. If not, an Ole Miss defense that has already struggled at times this season could struggle even more.

5. When the Game is Played and Ole Miss' Preparation

At the time of writing, there has been no official announcement that the game between Ole Miss and Oklahoma will be delayed. However, Ole Miss will travel to Norman on Saturday morning due to the FAA ground stoppage that occurred on Friday.

Changing the pregame plan is bound to affect Ole Miss in some way, particularly if they have to play the game the same day they travel there. Even if the game gets delayed, that change could still affect the Rebels. At this point, only time will tell what happens.

Ole Miss has started games unprepared multiple times this season; the flight situation threatens to make that worse. In a game this crucial, Ole Miss can't afford anything to hamper the team, even if it's an off-field incident like this.

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