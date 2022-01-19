ESPN Names Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Top College Football Game of 2021

The Rebels' thriller against the Razorbacks has gained some national attention in recent days.

Ole Miss' 52-51 win over Arkansas on Oct. 9 was named the top college football game of the 2021 season by ESPN this week.

The Rebels' win over the Razorbacks came down to the final play of regulation as Arkansas attempted a two-point conversion to win the game and failed, securing an Ole Miss win in a shootout.

Ole Miss opened the game trailing 14-6 in the early portions of the second quarter when Matt Corral found Dontario Drummond for a 67-yard score through the air.

A seven-yard run by Corral would put the Rebels up 21-14 at halftime, but the offensive fireworks were only beginning.

Ole Miss extended its lead to 24-14 in the third quarter, but Arkansas scored 10-unanswered points to tie the game at 24. For the rest of the game, the Rebels and Razorbacks traded blows with Ole Miss going up 52-45 on a 68-yard pass from Corral to Braylon Sanders in the fourth quarter.

Although this Ole Miss score came with just 1:07 left in regulation, Arkansas marched down the field and scored as time expired, giving it a chance to tie the game and send it to overtime or go for the win with a two-point conversion. It opted for the latter, and K.J. Jefferson's pass fell incomplete, giving Ole Miss its fourth win of the season.

Since this game was named the top contest of the season by ESPN, Ole Miss has used it in marketing in recent days on social media.

Ole Miss went 3-2 in the month of October with its only two regular season losses of the year coming in that month to Alabama and Auburn on the road. The Rebels also picked up wins over Tennessee and LSU during that month en route to its first 10-win regular season in program history.

