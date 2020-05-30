The Grove Report
Ole Miss Athletes, Coaches Speaking Out About Injustice and George Floyd's Death

Nate Gabler

Few moments in a nation can captivate and control an entire social media feed. The events over the past 72-hours in Minnesota leading to the death of George Floyd and subsequent national protests are one of them. 

Ole Miss athletes and coaches have joined the national discussion surrounding race and police brutality, taking to social media to speak their minds on matters of injustice in America.

Below are just some of the comments from Rebel leaders and athletes:

Kenny Yeboah – Ole Miss senior tight end 

Kenny Yeboah, a graduate transfer from Temple who grew up in the Northeast, was one of the more vocal on social media. He brought to light not just issues nationally but some that hit a little closer to his new home of Mississippi.

In regards to Yeboah's second tweet, Ole Miss has not flown the state flag on campus or at sporting events since 2015. The Mississippi State flag, consisting of the battle flag of the Confederacy in the top left hand corner and three stripes of blue, white and red, has drawn considerable attention to be changed yet has stood since 1894. 

MoMo Sanogo – Ole Miss junior linebacker

Yolett McPhee-McCuin – Ole Miss women's basketball head coach

Lane Kiffin – Ole Miss head football coach 

Chris Partridge – Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator 

Many other Rebel athletes who did not make statements of their own showed support in a form of retweets. Many reiterated statements from former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, two white athletes who released strong comments about racial injustices in society. 

