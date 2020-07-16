The Grove Report
Ole Miss Athletics Ranks No. 34 Nationally in Revenue, Records Net Loss in 2018-19

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss is bringing in quite a bit of money in the athletic department. But they're actually spending more than they're bringing in, at least according to the most recent data.

According to data compiled by the USA Today Network from the 2018-19 school year, Ole Miss ranked No. 34 nationally in athletic department revenues.

The school recorded $108,442,428 in revenues for the most recent year data is available for. The more unsettling trend is that they actually recorded a net loss on the year. The Rebel athletic department spent $113,013,400 on operating expenses that year for a loss of over $4.5-million. They were one of three SEC schools to record a loss.

Of the thirteen reporting institutions in the SEC, only Missouri ranked below Ole Miss in revenues produced. Both Missouri and Alabama also recorded higher expenses than revenues, the only two programs other than Ole Miss in the conference to record a loss. As a reminder, Vanderbilt does not have to make their data public domain, as they are a private institution. 

For the second straight year, Ole Miss is down in revenues. In 2018, the school recorded $110.9-million in revenues down from $117.8-million in 2017.

Where a lot of money fell off between last year and this was in contributions. Ole Miss recorded 34.1-million in contributions in 2018 and only $27.9-million this past year. 

The largest chunk of the 2019 revenue came from rights and licensing, where $51.4-million of the revenues came in from. Additionally ticket revenue is down for the second straight year. 





