Wide receiver Bralon Brown out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. headlines a group of five Ole Miss verbal commits, along with 24 of the top Rebel targets for the 2021 recruiting class who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players. Brown, a 6-foot-2 receiver who verbally committed to Ole Miss in April.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Ole Miss verbals and prime targets from the SI All-American watch list.

Verbal Commits:

Offense

WR Bralon Brown/6-2, 175/ Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

OT Micah Pettus/6-8, 318/ Harvest, Ala.

Defense

CB Demarko Williams/5-10, 175/ Atlanta, Ga.

S Elijah Sabbatini/6-1, 195/ Biloxi, Miss.

ATH Kyndrich Breedlove/5-11, 165/ Nashville, Tenn.

Top Targets:

Offense

QB Maddox Kopp/6-5, 210/ Houston, Tex.

OT Rod Orr/6-7, 296/ Gadsden, Ala.

OT Erick Cade/6-6, 313/ Braswell, Tex.

OT Logan Taylor/6-8, 290/ Alexandria, Va.

WR Antonio Harmon/6-4, 205/ Kosciusko, Miss.

WR Malachi Bennett/6-2, 180/ Fairfield, Ala.

WR Quenton Barnes/6-2, 175/ Antioch, Tenn.

WR Tray Curry/6-4, 210/ Cleveland, Tenn.

RB Logan Diggs/6-0, 195/ Metairie, La.

RB Keith Jackson/5-10, 195/ Missouri City, Tex.

RB Joshua McCray/6-1, 207/ Enterprise, Ala.

RB Joseph McKay/6-0, 216/ Phenix City, Ala.

TE Robbie Ouzts/6-4, 240/ Rock Hill, S.C.

Defense

DT Tywone Malone/6-4, 300/ Oradell, N.J.

DT Tyas Martin/6-3, 318/ Jacksonville, Ark.

DT Patrick Tukes/ 6-3, 282/ Mcrae, Ga.

DE Ryan Keeler/6-5, 250/ La Grange Park, Ill.

DE Byron Turner Jr./6-4, 237/ New Orleans, La.

OLB Mike Gbayor/6-2, 210/ Irvington, N.J.

CB Markevious Brown/6-0, 170/ Bradenton, Fla.

S Tysheem Johnson/5-10, 190/ Philadelphia, Penn.

S Sirad Bryant/6-1, 184/ Cordele, Ga.

S Lyrik Rawls/6-1, 180/ Marshall, Tex.

ATH Christian Burkhalter/6-5, 230/Spanish Fort, Ala.

ATH MJ Daniels/6-3, 185/ Lucedale, Miss.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

