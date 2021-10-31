Banged Up Rebels' Comeback Bid Falls Short at Auburn

Despite countless injuries, including a depleted receiver corps, as well as the seemingly serious Matt Corral scare, Ole Miss was within one score of Auburn on the Plains Saturday night.

The Tigers would make just enough plays to exhale against Lane Kiffin's squad late in a 31-20 result.

One of the tense moments came late in the third quarter, with the score 28-20 in favor of AU. It was 4th-and-7 from the Tiger 13-yard line. Kiffin elected to go for the conversion for the second time in three drives, utilizing the same analytics that drew criticism early in the Alabama loss.

Each fell short.

Auburn's offense came to life in the second half for one strong drive, 11 plays for 76 yards, accounting for their only score over the final two frames.

It would be enough.

The Ole Miss defense showed promise in the second half, holding AU scoreless in the third quarter and to just a field goal in the fourth.

In the first two frames, though, Auburn's balanced approach kept the Rebel defense on tilt. Quarterback Bo Nix was steady as both a passer and runner and the front seven could not come up with a consistent answer for running back Tank Bigsby, who finished with 140 yards on 23 carries, as the home team scored touchdowns on four of its first five drives.

Auburn took a 28-17 lead into the half, out-gaining Ole Miss 267-214 over the first two frames. The Rebel offense was more steady in the second half, but four turnovers (three on downs) within the Tiger red zone proved costly in the end. It would finish just 1-for-4 on fourth down conversion attempts.

On the positive side, with wide receivers Jonathan Mingo, Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond unavailable for most or all of the game Saturday, transfer wide receiver Jahcour Pearson and tight end Chase Kelly stepped up with production. The duo combined for 14 catches for 216 yards in relief.

Ole Miss, which had reached the top 10 for the first time this year, falls to 6-2 (3-2 SEC) following the road defeat. It will host former head coach Hugh Freeze and Liberty in Oxford, Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CDT.