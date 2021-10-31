How Ole Miss' Matt Corral Fought To Return To the Field Vs. Auburn

Matt Corral was not leaving Jordan-Hare Stadium without a chance to close things out.

Ole Miss' Matt Corral is tough and strong-headed. Both were proven in the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The No. 10 Rebels QB had to be helped off the field following an injury to his ankle against No. 18 Auburn. He was questionable to return after what looked like he was heading to the locker room. After trying to ride the stationary bike, Corral was asked to get on the cart and head to locker room for x-rays.

Twelve plays later, enter Corral. Like a boxer beating the bell, the QB was back in the game.

“Well, I thought we lost him there,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told ESPN's Katie George at halftime. “It looked pretty bad. He was able to come back. Our defense played well for a little bit. Then, we played terrible there at the end.”

Corral finished the half 12 of 15 for 123 yards. Freshman QB Luke Altmyer went 5 of 5 for 18 yards in place during the drive.

Corral's top moment came just before the end of the second quarter. Entering the game, he was able to construct a drive, culminating in a 13-yard run by Snoop Conner to bring the Rebels within 14-10.

The Rebels are down 28-17 as the third quarter is underway. However, the damage could have been much worse when Corral went down.

“We have a big half here," Kiffin said. "We’re going to have to play really well against a really good team.”

