Ole Miss Headlines Bowl Game Slate on New Year's Day
New Year's Day is full of college football each year, and Ole Miss finds itself in that mix to start 2022.
In all, five bowl games will be played on Jan. 1, including "The Granddaddy of Them All," The Rose Bowl Game.
The line for the Sugar Bowl provided by the SI Sportsbook continues to shift with Baylor now being favorited by a point in the matchup tonight in New Orleans. The Rebels are looking for their first 11-win season in program history after securing their first 10-win regular season in 2021. Baylor is also seeking its first 12-win season in school history should it win tonight.
Here is your full bowl game schedule for New Year's Day, concluding with Ole Miss' appearance in the Sugar Bowl tonight.
(Spreads provided by SI Sportsbook)
Outback Bowl
Penn State vs. No. 21 Arkansas
11 a.m. CT
ESPN2
Projected Spread: Arkansas -3
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
Noon CT
ESPN
Projected Spread: Notre Dame -1
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky
Noon CT
ESPN
Projected Spread: Kentucky -3.5
Rose Bowl Game Pres. by Capital One Venture X
No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State
4 p.m. CT
ESPN
Projected Spread: Ohio State -4
Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss
7:45 p.m. CT
ESPN
Projected Spread: Baylor -1
