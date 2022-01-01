Ole Miss Headlines Bowl Game Slate on New Year's Day

The Rebels are front-and-center on Saturday night.

New Year's Day is full of college football each year, and Ole Miss finds itself in that mix to start 2022.

In all, five bowl games will be played on Jan. 1, including "The Granddaddy of Them All," The Rose Bowl Game.

The line for the Sugar Bowl provided by the SI Sportsbook continues to shift with Baylor now being favorited by a point in the matchup tonight in New Orleans. The Rebels are looking for their first 11-win season in program history after securing their first 10-win regular season in 2021. Baylor is also seeking its first 12-win season in school history should it win tonight.

Here is your full bowl game schedule for New Year's Day, concluding with Ole Miss' appearance in the Sugar Bowl tonight.

Outback Bowl

Penn State vs. No. 21 Arkansas

11 a.m. CT

ESPN2

Projected Spread: Arkansas -3

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Noon CT

ESPN

Projected Spread: Notre Dame -1

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky

Noon CT

ESPN

Projected Spread: Kentucky -3.5

Rose Bowl Game Pres. by Capital One Venture X

No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State

4 p.m. CT

ESPN

Projected Spread: Ohio State -4

Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

7:45 p.m. CT

ESPN

Projected Spread: Baylor -1

