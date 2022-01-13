Ole Miss Adding Chris Kiffin, Marquel Blackwell to Coaching Staff

News broke on Thursday morning that the Rebels had found a defensive and offensive assistant to fill staff vacancies.

Chris Kiffin is returning to Oxford.

Rivals' Chase Parham reported on Thursday that Kiffin had accepted a position to join his brother at Ole Miss after previously serving on staff in Oxford during Hugh Freeze's tenure.

As noted in Parham's tweet, Kiffin joins the Rebels after a stint with the Cleveland Browns that stretched from 2020 as their defensive line coach. It has yet to be reported what position on the defensive staff Kiffin will take, but Chris Partridge has been in talks with the Rebels about taking over defensive play calling duties in recent weeks following the departure of D.J. Durkin.

Kiffin was cited in Ole Miss' Notice of Allegations from the NCAA back in Freeze's tenure and was not allowed to recruit off-campus for a period of time as a result. He left Oxford in 2016 to join his brother Lane Kiffin's staff at FAU.

The other coaching news from Thursday morning came originally from On3 where they reported that Houston running backs coach Marquel Blackwell would be joining the Rebels' staff at the same position, taking over for the departed Kevin Smith.

Blackwell was at Florida during the 2015 season. He also played quarterback at South Florida from 1999-2002 and the NFL's New York Jets briefly in 2003.

This news on Thursday comes after a flurry of coaching staff turnover has hit Oxford in recent days. Check back with The Grove Report for more updates on the evolving Ole Miss coaching staff.

