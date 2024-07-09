The Grove Report

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watchlist

Lane Kiffin's success on and off the field in Oxford has been noted ahead of an all-important 2024 campaign.

Jackson Harris

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin / Ole Miss Athletics
As the 2024 season inches closer, the preseason recognition keeps rolling in for the Ole Miss Rebels, but now, it's for the head ball coach himself. Lane Kiffin was named to the Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List on Monday along with numerous other successful coaches like Brian Kelly, Mike Norvell and Steve Sarkisian.

The Dodd Trophy, named after legendary Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd (who spent 22 seasons as head coach for the Yellow Jackets), has been awarded since 1976 to a head coach who has found success on the field and with his players in the classroom.

Kiffin has proven it on the field after an 11-win season a year ago and a 10-win season in 2021, putting Ole Miss in prime position to compete for a College Football Playoff berth in 2024.

The watch list factors in the academic progress rate (APR) of each student athlete alongside graduation success rate (GSR), community service and projected success in the 2024 campaign. You can view the entire watch list below, provided by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl.

Jeff Brohm -- Louisville

Mario Cristobal -- Miami (Fla.)

Ryan Day -- Ohio State

Dave Doeren -- NC State

Eli Drinkwitz -- Missouri

James Franklin -- Penn State

Marcus Freeman -- Notre Dame

Mike Gundy -- Oklahoma State

Josh Heupel -- Tennessee

Brian Kelly -- LSU

Lane Kiffin -- Ole Miss

Chris Klieman -- Kansas State

Lance Leipold -- Kansas

Mike Norvell -- Florida State

Brent Pry -- Virginia Tech

Lincoln Riley -- USC

Steve Sarkisian -- Texas

Kirby Smart -- Georgia

Dabo Swinney -- Clemson

Kyle Whittingham -- Utah

While Kiffin might call being named to this list "Rat Poison," when you are winning at this level, the accolades and praise will follow. His focus, however, is currently on preparation for one of the most anticipated seasons in modern Ole Miss football history.

The Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.

Jackson Harris

JACKSON HARRIS

Harris, a native of Dallas, Texas, is a staff writer at The Grove Report, specializing in football and baseball coverage of the Ole Miss Rebels.

