Evaluating Ole Miss Commitments from the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Alabama took down Mississippi Saturday, 20-0, at the University of Southern Miss during the latest iteration of the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.

Sports Illustrated was on hand for the bulk of the practice week, including a first-hand look at the seven Ole Miss Rebel commitments competing between the two rosters.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Team Alabama

It was hard to miss Judkins at any point during the week. The Pike Road (Ala.) High School state champion was as steady as can be at the position every day he was seen in action. From running in between the tackles to flashing in the passing game with precise cuts and sure hands, onlookers were impressed with the future Rebel. In the game, he was workman-like, finishing with 43 yards on 12 carries. Judkins has the build and frame to play like a grunt in between the tackles, yet the swiftness and hands to factor into the passing game at the next level.

OL Bryson Hurst, Team Mississippi

The stalwart of the offensive line for Team Mississippi, the frame Hurst carries is impressive in and of itself. Yet somehow he moves well for the listed size of 6’6”, 300-plus pounds, intriguing relative to the asks of the uptempo offense he will assimilate into next fall. Hurst has well-distributed weight and packs a punch at the point of attack, while showing enough athleticism to mirror smaller pass rushers off the edge. The footwork and quickness is there, so once the polish and control catches up, Hurst will see considerable playing time in Oxford.

DL Zxavian Harris, Team Mississippi

Speaking of can't miss, the immense size Harris fills out is impressive enough. He is legitimately 6'8", 350 pounds and somehow carries it well. He lived in the opponent’s backfield all week long with immense upper-body power and better moves than one would expect thereafter. Harris can replace his steps between gaps and has early-stage hand technique on his side to combine with the sheer power he plays with. If he wins early in the rep and plays half-a-man, there isn’t an interior blocker we saw that can hold his ground against Harris on a consistent basis. Whether his future is on the defensive interior or somewhere along the offensive line, the tools to impress in the trenches are as clear as day.

DL Jacarius Clayton, Team Mississippi

Another massive frame, Clayton has 6’6” height but lives well under 300 pounds, creating a big target for blockers at this time. He worked on defense all week long but between coaches and fellow scouts, the potential with his wingspan and footwork along the offensive line is tough to overlook. Stranger things have happened with Mississippi natives (see Raekwon Davis), but the ceiling at offensive tackle makes Clayton one of the most intriguing Rebels on the commitment list.

WR Larry Simmons, Team Mississippi

Smooth and speedy, Simmons flashed throughout the week with a strong overall skill set. He has reliable hands and was able to work intermediate and deep levels well against a good secondary during the week. Unfortunately in Saturday’s game, Simmons wasn’t afforded a great look since the Mississippi offense never really got going.

WR Jeremiah Dillon, Team Mississippi

The class of the wide receiver group from a frame and fluidity perspective, at least on Team Mississippi, was Dillon. The footwork really stood out in tracking him during the week, quick enough to beat the press with sudden movement, which also of course comes in handy at the top of the route and out of his breaks towards the football. Great speed exists with Dillon, too, but it’s the crafty lower-body work that helps him to create consistent separation. With the football, he’s a natural after the catch as well.

DB Jarell Stinson, Team Alabama

Working in the secondary at both safety and cornerback, Stinson was happy with the reps he put on tape in practice and worked well in the game on a defense that shut out Mississippi 20-0. All the raw tools exist for the state champion sprinter, who also played a lot of offense and special teams at Opelika (Ala.) High School. There is improvement to be made at corner, where polish is sure to come with experience, but Stinson has some comfort working inside at nickel as well as deep at safety, positions where his speed and ball skills reveal themselves over time. At a minimum, expect special teams duty immediately after the one-time Auburn commitment makes it to Oxford for good.

