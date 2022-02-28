Ole Miss Extends Contract for Athletic Director Keith Carter

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss has extended the contract for athletic director Keith Carter for four years, increasing his annual salary to $1.1 million.

Carter has seen some affluent times under his leadership at Ole Miss, including a 10-win regular season in football and a national championship for women's golf.

"Since taking the reins of Ole Miss Athletics in 2019, Keith has demonstrated exemplary leadership and instilled a culture of excellence in our athletics program," Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said. "His strong record of success, focus on enhancing the student-athlete experience and excellent management skills have led Ole Miss Athletics into a new era of success as seen in how our programs are competing and winning at every level."

@JaxsonDart © John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to continue our leadership of Ole Miss Athletics into the future," Carter said. "I would like to thank Chancellor Boyce for his support and the confidence he has in me and our team.

"Ole Miss is a special place, and I am humbled and honored to be in this position. I feel a real sense of responsibility to make sure our department succeeds at the highest level. We look forward to continuing our success and strengthening Ole Miss Athletics as one of the premier brands in college athletics."

Every fall sport at Ole Miss earned a postseason berth in 2021, including football's participation in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Momentum hasn't slowed down in the spring either, with baseball recently being ranked as high as second in the nation by D1Baseball.

