Ole Miss Cruises To 54-17 Win Over Austin Peay In Home Opener

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss continued the momentum from its Labor Day win over Louisville on Saturday night in a 54-17 trouncing of the Austin Peay Governors.

Ole Miss (2-0) scored at will offensively for most of the night, and Matt Corral exited the game late in the third quarter to give way to the backups. The Rebels took the field in patriotic helmet decals on Saturday night for their Military Appreciation Game. It is the fifth-straight season that Ole Miss has worn the decals.

Corral had another strong showing from the signal-caller position, throwing for 281 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 35 yards, padding his stats and perhaps making his Heisman hopes glean a little brighter heading into Week 3. Speaking of the rushing game, that portion of the Rebel offense also had a stronger outing than a week ago, combining for over 200 yards. Henry Parrish led the way with 72.

Dontario Drummond had another shining performance after being graded Pro Football Focus' best receiver in Week 1. Drummond was targeted 10 times with six receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. His receiving counterpart Jonathan Mingo also hauled in seven passes for 99 yards and a pair of scores.

On Saturday, the Ole Miss defense struggled with some pass interference calls, two of which came on scoring drives for the Governors.

Despite some sloppy play at times, the defense, like the offense, continued some momentum from Week 1, forcing a pair of turnovers on the evening, one of which was a scoop-and-score by Sam Williams in the first quarter.

The Rebels held Austin Peay to 404 yards of total offense, much of which game in clean-up time.

One can only take so much away from a game against an FCS opponent, but the Rebels took care of business where needed in Week 2, and they will play host to Tulane next week in Oxford.

That game will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

