Ole Miss Defensive Improvement an Integral Part of Sugar Bowl Run

Ole Miss defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge were made available to media on Tuesday where they discussed their side of the football.

Last season, the Ole Miss defense seemed to be a detriment to its team. This season, it's played a key role in getting the program to its 10th Sugar Bowl in school history.

It appeared that the Rebel defense had turned a corner in the opening week of the season against Louisville, but things had changed quickly by the time Arkansas came to town on Oct. 9. In a high-scoring affair that has become synonymous with matchups between Ole Miss and the Razorbacks, the Rebels surrendered 51 points in a one-point win that came down to the end of regulation.

Since then, however, things have been different.

"From that point on, after that game, we have really played well," Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin said. "I thought we played well at the start of the season as well. But, really, overall, when you look at how we started the season, I think, to answer your question, this goes back to something we really built in the off-season.

"Our players, total credit goes to them," Durkin continued. "They have really bought into that and bought into playing together."

After a lack of defensive success over the last few seasons, Durkin is relishing in seeing his previously-struggling unit help get his team to its first 10-win regular season in program history.

"Obviously, for those guys, the coolest thing about coaching, I think, is to see the look on the young men's faces when they experience success," Durkin said. "I think it's such a confidence builder for life, and, ultimately, that's what we're all here for."

Gerry Bohanon (left) and Blake Shapen (right)

Baylor announced its quarterbacking plans earlier in the week. The signal caller who started the majority of the Bears' season, Gerry Bohanon, will return to the quarterback position on Jan. 1 after suffering a hamstring injury late in the year.

Blake Shapen, a redshirt freshman quarterback, led the Bears to its win in the Big 12 Championship Game, but he is now battling a shoulder injury and has not been participating in practice, per Baylor head coach Dave Aranda.

"I think Bohanon is a really talented quarterback," Durkin said. "He's a guy that can just throw the ball and run it. I think what stands out the most from their offense is their ability to run the ball. They're very well coached. They're sound at what they do."

D.J. Durkin's co-conspirator on defense is Chris Partridge who serves alongside him as defensive coordinator, and Partridge spoke about some of the difference makers on this year's Rebel defense.

One who has stood above the rest in 2021 is transfer linebacker Chance Campbell.

Chance Campbell

"He's been everything to this team," Partridge said. "He's come in and just showed who he was as a person, to get integrated so fast and win the starting spot with his leadership. I mean, he was viewed day one as a leader on this team and a competitor. He leads with actions, right, not as much words."

Defensive lineman Sam Williams also set a school record in sacks with 12.5 this season and has earned numerous All-American honors as a result. While his maturation as a football player has been a point of emphasis in the media, Partridge has enjoyed watching him mature as a person, as well.

Sam Williams

"It's hard not to love him," Partridge said. "You know, he's really, really bought into the football team over the last two years and got away from himself and really just put in the work ethic on and off the field to really change his life. It's been pretty special. He had a son along the way, which I think puts a lot of things into perspective."

Ole Miss will take the field against Baylor on Jan. 1 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. CT on ESPN.

