Former Rebel DL Signs With NFL's Denver Broncos

Another former Rebel football star is on the move in the NFL.

News broke on Monday night that D.J. Jones has been picked up out of free agency by the Denver Broncos. Ian Rapoport was the first to have the details of the deal.

The deal for Jones, according to Rapoport, is a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed. Jones, who turned 27 in January, was a sixth-round pick back in 2017 for the 49ers. He has started 46 games in five NFL seasons.

The 6-foot, 305-pound defensive lineman is coming off a strong 2021 campaign in which he finished as the 18th highest-graded interior defender according to Pro Football Focus' grading system. Jones tallied 56 combined tackles (40 solo), 10 tackles for a loss, two sacks, 10 QB hits and two forced fumbles for San Francisco last year.

In his career at Ole Miss, Jones put up 70 total tackles in the 2015-16 seasons, and he also had six sacks in his time as a Rebel. This came over 25 games as a player in Oxford.

Chad Jensen at SI's Mile High Huddle said the following about Jones:

Jones is a major upgrade and provides Denver's new defensive coordinator Ejior Evero with a playmaking pivot upfront. The Broncos still have needs at edge rusher, inside linebacker, and offensive tackle so expect Paton to continue being active in free agency without overpaying.

