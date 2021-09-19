Ole Miss Dominates Tulane 61-21 Behind Matt Corral's Record-Setting Performance

The Rebels improved to 3-0 heading into an open date before facing Alabama in Week 5.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Tulane has a potent offense, but Ole Miss' proved to be more so on Saturday night en route to a 61-21 victory in Oxford.

Ole Miss (3-0) had 40 points at the half to Tulane's 21, and although the Rebel defense gave up some big plays on the evening, it forced multiple three-and-outs, including on the Green Wave's first two possessions of the game.

READ MORE: Arch Manning Has A Second Oxford Visit Date Set

The game between the Rebels and Green Wave was delayed for an hour and 46 minutes due to lightning prior to kickoff, but that didn't slow down the Ole Miss offense that put up 707 yards on Saturday, 403 of which came from Heisman-hopeful quarterback Matt Corral. Corral finished the game with seven total touchdowns--three through the air and four on the ground, a feat never previously accomplished by an SEC player. Heading into a bye week followed by a trip to Tuscaloosa on the horizon, Corral has placed himself firmly in the conversation for college football's most prestigious individual award.

Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo also continued their fast-paced 2021 seasons, combining for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Drummond also garnered his eighth-straight game with at least one receiving touchdown, a feat that hasn't been achieved by an Ole Miss wide receiver since at least 1965.

Even with Corral's impressive stat line along with his receiving corps, the Rebel rushing attack showed up on Saturday night as well. Jerrion Ealy led Ole Miss with 105 yards in that category, and on a night where the playing conditions were less-than-ideal, that formula worked well as a base for the attack against the Green Wave.

Another key story heading into SEC play is the Ole Miss defense. The Rebels were troubled at times in the secondary against Tulane's passing attack, but they came up with more than enough stops to come away with the convincing win. Ole Miss has a date with Bryce Young (another Heisman-hopeful quarterback) and the Alabama Crimson Tide looming on Oct. 2, and while the defense looks improved from a season ago, it hasn't been perfect in 2021.

Still, it may not need to be perfect with the offense that Ole Miss rolls out every week. Lane Kiffin and the Rebel coaching staff have 14 days until its conference-opening matchup with the Tide, and the clock is ticking. Ole Miss has shown that it has plenty of talent this season, but how will that talent fare against Alabama? Time will tell.

For now, however, Ole Miss is undefeated, and it's been an impressive start to Kiffin's second year in Oxford.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.