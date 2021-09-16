Arch Manning Has A Second Oxford Visit Date Set

The highly-sought-after quarterback recruit will make his way back to Oxford this fall.

The name "Manning" carries a lot of weight in Oxford, Mississippi.

Legendary quarterbacks Eli and Archie Manning attended Ole Miss in their college days along with Cooper, Archie's oldest son and brother of Eli. Cooper's son, Arch, just so happens to be one of the most sought-after quarterback recruits in the country, and he plans to visit Oxford once again this fall when his uncle Eli's jersey is retired on Oct. 23 against LSU.

Arch has spent time in Oxford before, but only recently was he able to sit down with the Ole Miss coaching staff, per a report from Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports.

"Oxford is amazing," Manning said. "Coach [Jeff] Lebby and Coach [Lane] Kiffin are some of the smartest offensive minds I've ever met. I met with Coach Kiffin it seems like four hours, and he blew me away with his knowledge, and they're going to put up some points this year, and I'm excited to watch them."

Arch's uncle in Eli was a Heisman finalist at Ole Miss during his 2003 senior season, and his grandfather Archie finished fourth in the Heisman voting in 1969. There is also a street on the campus of Ole Miss, "Manning Way," that is named after his family.

Despite all of these family ties to Ole Miss and Oxford, Arch has a decision to make before his high school career is over. Where will he play college ball? Manning is entering his junior season at Isidore Newman (La.), and he is being courted by programs like Alabama and Clemson along with Ole Miss.

Although the jury is still out on where Arch will attend college, he will give Oxford another look this fall when LSU comes to town.

