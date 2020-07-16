The Grove Report
Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore Lands on Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Nate Gabler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss junior wide receiver Elijah Moore was one of 55 players on the initial watch list for the 2020 Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the top receiver in college football, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday morning.

The award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

Moore, a preseason All-SEC selection, led the Rebels last season in receptions (67), yards (850) and receiving touchdowns (six). He finished No. 5 in the SEC in receptions per game (5.6) last season and No. 9 in receiving yards per game (70.8).

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native posted four games in which he surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark in 2019. Moore tallied a career-high 143 yards on nine catches last season vs. top-ranked LSU. 

