Skip to main content

Ole Miss Falls in AP Top 25 Following Loss to Alabama

The Rebels’ position in the poll took a short drop after Saturday’s loss.

The Ole Miss Rebels fell in the latest AP Top 25 on Sunday after its 30-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

Ole Miss fell three spots to No. 14 in the latest poll, down from its No. 11 spot last week. The entirety of the new AP Poll is listed below with SEC teams indicated in bold.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Michigan Wolverines

4. TCU Horned Frogs

5. Tennessee Volunteers

6. LSU Tigers

7. USC Trojans

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

9. Clemson Tigers

10. Utah Utes

11. Penn State Nittany Lions

12. Oregon Ducks

13. North Carolina Tar Heels

Scroll to Continue

Read More

14. Ole Miss Rebels

15. Washington Huskies

16. UCLA Bruins

17. UCF Knights

18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

19. Kansas State Wildcats

20. Florida State Seminoles

21. Tulane Green Wave

22. Cincinnati Bearcats

23. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

24. Oklahoma State Cowboys

25. Oregon State Beavers

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

USATSI_19417427
Football

Ole Miss Falls in AP Top 25 Following Loss to Alabama

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19418931
Football

What Went Wrong in The Ole Miss Rebels 30-24 Loss To Alabama

By Adam Rapier
1D4F70FE-8D08-4089-A7C4-D624BA564058
Football

Where Does Ole Miss Stand Following 30-24 Loss to Alabama

By Ben King
3C1DA323-449A-46E9-BDC4-AE9FD1399460
Football

SIDEBAR: Ole Miss Offense Stalls in 30-24 Loss to Alabama

By Ben King
A00C588E-773D-4692-8DF6-E43F119A812F
Football

COLUMN: Painful Loss For Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin Overshadows Judkins’ Big Day

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19418725
Football

Ole Miss Falls Short in Back-And-Forth Game vs. Alabama

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19417427
Football

HALFTIME UPDATE: Ole Miss Leads Alabama 17-14 in Oxford

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19326305
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Alabama

By Ben King