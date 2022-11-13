Ole Miss Falls in AP Top 25 Following Loss to Alabama

The Ole Miss Rebels fell in the latest AP Top 25 on Sunday after its 30-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

Ole Miss fell three spots to No. 14 in the latest poll, down from its No. 11 spot last week. The entirety of the new AP Poll is listed below with SEC teams indicated in bold.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Michigan Wolverines

4. TCU Horned Frogs

5. Tennessee Volunteers

6. LSU Tigers

7. USC Trojans

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

9. Clemson Tigers

10. Utah Utes

11. Penn State Nittany Lions

12. Oregon Ducks

13. North Carolina Tar Heels

14. Ole Miss Rebels

15. Washington Huskies

16. UCLA Bruins

17. UCF Knights

18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

19. Kansas State Wildcats

20. Florida State Seminoles

21. Tulane Green Wave

22. Cincinnati Bearcats

23. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

24. Oklahoma State Cowboys

25. Oregon State Beavers

