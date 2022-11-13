Ole Miss Falls in AP Top 25 Following Loss to Alabama
The Ole Miss Rebels fell in the latest AP Top 25 on Sunday after its 30-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night.
Ole Miss fell three spots to No. 14 in the latest poll, down from its No. 11 spot last week. The entirety of the new AP Poll is listed below with SEC teams indicated in bold.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Michigan Wolverines
4. TCU Horned Frogs
5. Tennessee Volunteers
6. LSU Tigers
7. USC Trojans
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
9. Clemson Tigers
10. Utah Utes
11. Penn State Nittany Lions
12. Oregon Ducks
13. North Carolina Tar Heels
14. Ole Miss Rebels
15. Washington Huskies
16. UCLA Bruins
17. UCF Knights
18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
19. Kansas State Wildcats
20. Florida State Seminoles
21. Tulane Green Wave
22. Cincinnati Bearcats
23. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
24. Oklahoma State Cowboys
25. Oregon State Beavers
