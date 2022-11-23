Ole Miss Falls in College Football Playoff Rankings Following Loss to Arkansas
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels took another fall in the College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday night following their loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Ole Miss entered last week's rankings at No. 14 in the country, and they fell six spots to No. 20 in the rankings released on Tuesday night. Below are the rankings in their entirety with SEC teams indicated in bold.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Michigan Wolverines
4. TCU Horned Frogs
5. LSU Tigers
6. USC Trojans
7. Alabama Crimson Tide
8. Clemson Tigers
9. Oregon Ducks
10. Tennessee Volunteers
11. Penn State Nittany Lions
12. Kansas State Wildcats
13. Washington Huskies
14. Utah Utes
15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
16. Florida State Seminoles
17. North Carolina Tar Heels
18. UCLA Bruins
19. Tulane Green Wave
20. Ole Miss Rebels
21. Oregon State Beavers
22. UCF Knights
23. Texas Longhorns
24. Cincinnati Bearcats
25. Louisville Cardinals
The No. 20 Rebels will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs this week in the annual Egg Bowl. Kickoff is slated for Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
