Ole Miss Falls in College Football Playoff Rankings Following Loss to Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels took another fall in the College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday night following their loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Ole Miss entered last week's rankings at No. 14 in the country, and they fell six spots to No. 20 in the rankings released on Tuesday night. Below are the rankings in their entirety with SEC teams indicated in bold.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Michigan Wolverines

4. TCU Horned Frogs

5. LSU Tigers

6. USC Trojans

7. Alabama Crimson Tide

8. Clemson Tigers

9. Oregon Ducks

10. Tennessee Volunteers

11. Penn State Nittany Lions

12. Kansas State Wildcats

13. Washington Huskies

14. Utah Utes

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

16. Florida State Seminoles

17. North Carolina Tar Heels

18. UCLA Bruins

19. Tulane Green Wave

20. Ole Miss Rebels

21. Oregon State Beavers

22. UCF Knights

23. Texas Longhorns

24. Cincinnati Bearcats

25. Louisville Cardinals

The No. 20 Rebels will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs this week in the annual Egg Bowl. Kickoff is slated for Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

