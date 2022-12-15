Skip to main content

Ole Miss Favored in Bowl Game Matchup vs. Texas Tech According to Vegas

Vegas is giving the Rebels the edge in their bowl matchup with the Red Raiders.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have a little under two weeks until they suit up in the Texas Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but betting lines are already available for bowl season.

According to the SI Sportsbook, Ole Miss is currently listed as a 3.5-point favorite over the Red Raiders. Here is a current breakdown of the lines as of Thursday morning.

Spread: Ole Miss -3.5, Texas Tech +3.5

Over/Under: 69.5

Money Line: Ole Miss -188, Texas Tech +138

Ole Miss holds the advantage in the all-time series against Texas Tech 4-2 with the first meeting coming in 1986, a game that the Rebels won 20-17. The Rebels lost back-to-back games to Texas Tech in 2002-03 when Eli Manning was the quarterback in Oxford, but since then, Ole Miss has won a Cotton Bowl over the Red Raiders and the aforementioned season opener in Houston in 2017.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Texas Tech is set for 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 28. The game will be televised on ESPN.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

USATSI_3591776
Football

Ole Miss Favored in Bowl Game Matchup vs. Texas Tech According to Vegas

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19615097
Football

Mississippi State Set to Hire Zach Arnett as Head Coach

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19600686
Basketball

Ole Miss Falls Behind Early, Fails To Recover In Loss To UCF

By John Macon Gillespie
Matthew Murrell Amaree Abram
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Opponent Preview: UCF Knights

By Ben King
Ethan Fields
Recruiting

Ole Miss Offers Purdue Commitment Fields Ahead of Oxford Trip

By The Grove Report Staff
Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Bralon Brown Enters Portal

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_17231339
Football

Lane Kiffin Releases Statement on Passing of Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach

By John Macon Gillespie
Jonathan Cruz 2
Football

Ole Miss Kicker Jonathan Cruz Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Ben King