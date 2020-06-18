The Grove Report
Ole Miss Football Adds Alcorn State to Future Schedule

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (via. Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss football has added Alcorn State to its future schedule marking the first time in program history the Rebels will face the in-state opponent, both schools mutually announced on Thursday.

The Rebels will host Alcorn State on Sept. 9, 2028. It will be the first-ever historically black college and university (HBCU) and current SWAC opponent that Ole Miss has faced on the football field.

"This is a matchup that we've been working on for quite some time, and I want to thank Alcorn State A.D. Derek Horne, a good friend and great Rebel, for helping make this happen," said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. "To play an HBCU from our state is something we've been wanting to do for quite some time, and hopefully this will open the door for other meetings with HBCU institutions in the future. We look forward to this contest and know it will be exciting for our fans at Ole Miss as well as the fans at Alcorn State."

"I'm very happy to develop this relationship and opportunity with my dear friend ," Horne said. "We're looking forward to this contest and to other continued opportunities, not only with Ole Miss but also sister institutions within the state of Mississippi."

Horne, who was a four-year letterwinner for the Rebels' basketball team from 1983-86, also spent 15 years in the Ole Miss athletic department as both an assistant athletic director and senior associate AD.

Alcorn State has won back-to-back SWAC Championships and has played in the title game in four of the last six years. When the 2020 campaign kicks off, the Braves will be looking to win 9 or more games for the third straight season.

