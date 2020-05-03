The Grove Report
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

FPI Win Projections for Ole Miss Football

Nate Gabler

ESPN released their preseason Football Power Index win total projections on Friday, a mathematical prediction on how many games each FBS program will win.

Will Ole Miss make a bowl game? Based on these projections, yes. FPI is predicting 6.1 wins for Ole Miss in the 2020 season, assuming all games are played as scheduled. This would rank them 6th of 8 in the SEC West, ahead of Arkansas (5.0) and Mississippi State (4.6).

Broadly speaking, the FPI model accounts for team strength, opponent strength and home-field advantage. More specifically, the strength of a team and opponent comes down primarily to a measure called expected points added, as well as a few other metrics. 

For these preseason projections, the expected points added is primarily based the prior season's on-field performance, adjusted for the percent of relevant players returning for the next season. 

Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama are the three favorites, by FPI, to win the 2020 National Championship. The algorithm gives Clemson a 36-percent chance at the title and an 81-percent chance at reaching the playoff. Ohio State's title odds sit at 21-percent while Alabama's rest at 17-percent. 

Reigning national champion LSU, having lost countless players to the 2020 NFL Draft (five in the first round alone), has just a 4-percent chance by FPI to repeat. The Tigers also lost passing game coordinator Joe Brady to the NFL and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda to Baylor. 

If the model proves true, Ole Miss will be playing in their first bowl game since their Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will the SEC Play Football Alone?

All hope is for all of college football and SEC football to resume as normal. But the Southeastern Conference and commissioner Greg Sankey is exploring options to play a season with only SEC games.

Nate Gabler

Bo Wallace Talks Program Building, Coaching Career and OC Gig at Coahoma C.C.

Ole Miss is taking over at Coahoma Community College. For former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace, just 27, it's his first college offensive coordinator job. How good are his offenses?

Nate Gabler

New York Giants Pick Up Evan Engram's Fifth Year Option

The New York Giants picked up tight end Evan Engram's 5th year option. How much will he make and what has the former Ole Miss star been up to in New York?

Nate Gabler

by

MattySolo

SEC Statement on NIL Ruling Poses Issues with Third-Party Compensation

With the NCAA Board of Governors recommending the passing of a ruling in favor of players being able to be compensated by third-parties, the SEC released their own statement. It highlights some of the potential issues with moving forward with NIL compensation.

Nate Gabler

NCAA Board Opposes One-Time Transfers: What's the Ole Miss impact?

The NCAA Board of Governors continues to meet throughout this week. Yesterday, their recommendations regarding NIL compensation were encouraging. Today's recommendations were not. How will the transfer rulings impact Ole Miss?

Nate Gabler

Kiffin on NIL ruling: "You're opening up a can of worms"

Lane Kiffin went on The Herd yesterday to discuss a handful of various topics. Appearing only hours after the NCAA's support for a ruling that would would allow NIL compensation, he had opinions on third-party compensation.

Nate Gabler

Three-star Athlete Chandler Pittman Decommits From Ole Miss

The 2021 Ole Miss football list of commits is down to three. The first Rebel to commit to the 2021 class is no more.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Softball's Next Steps Are in the Hands of Jamie Trachsel

New Ole Miss softball coach Jamie Trachsel plans to take the program over the hurdle. Keith Carter plans on investing more heavily into the softball program itself.

Nate Gabler

What Does NCAA Support of NIL Compensation Mean for Ole Miss?

The NCAA Board of Governors issued support on Wednesday morning for a bill that would allow student-athletes to receive third-party compensation. What does that mean for the future of Ole Miss Athletics?

Nate Gabler

Podcast Appearance: The College Football Season Shouldn't Be Played in the Spring

I hopped on Podcast Rebellion this afternoon to talk College Football without fans, when Ole Miss will bring athletes back, the new Rebel softball coach, stupidity of playing the football season in the spring and, of course, Jay Cutler.

Nate Gabler