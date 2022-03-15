Ole Miss Football Hires Mississippi Native Kelvin Bolden

One of Mississippi's finest is coming home.

Kelvin Bolden, after a short stay at UCF early this year, is coming back to his native Mississippi to occupy the Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy role, he announced via social media on Monday.

Bolden worked under Gus Malzahn at UCF this year as a wide receiver assistant coach and served as director of recruiting relations. He spent time under Dan Mullen at Florida in 2021 as the assistant director of player personnel and severed as a graduate assistant with wide receivers at Arkansas in 2018 and 2019.

Prior to time in the coaching ranks, Bolden played wide receiver at the University of Southern Mississippi. The former Perkinston (Miss.) High School star played for the Golden Eagles in 2010 and 2011, registering 104 receptions for 1,393 yards and 13 touchdowns. He graduated from USM with a degree in sports management in 2011.

As the news went public, droves of college coaches, recruits and former Ole Miss players made note of the hire with praise and congratulations. The Grove Report highlights several below:

Former Ole Miss and NFL wide receiver Donte Moncrief:

Former Ole Miss offensive lineman and current Associate Director of Former Student-Athlete Relations Javon Patterson:

Former Ole Miss and NFL wide receiver Shay Hodge:

Former Ole Miss and NFL defensive lineman Jarell Powe:

Elite 2023 in-state wide receiver recruit Ayden Williams:

Elite class of 2023 defensive line recruit Kelby Collins:

While the move has not yet been made official by Ole Miss football, head coach Lane Kiffin has retweeted both Bolden's announcement post as well as that of Patterson, who also currently works at the university.

The program last announced additions to Kiffin's staff in bulk, with the hires of Maurice Crum, Marty Biagi and Austin Thomas the first week of March.

The Rebels open up spring football practice on March 22.

