Running Back Jerrion Ealy Isn't Satisfied Heading Into Matchup With Alabama

Jerrion Ealy isn't satisfied with where he currently stands in 2021, and he hopes to make a difference when Ole Miss travels to Alabama next Saturday.

Ealy is the Rebels' leading rusher through three games with 188 yards, but he only has one rushing touchdown on the season. In media availability on Tuesday, Ealy admitted that he feels that his ceiling this season is higher than what he's shown thus far.

"You never know how a season goes," Ealy said. "You can have aspirations. I feel like on my part, I've been slacking a little bit, so over these next couple of weeks, I've got to go out and make a strong impression. Just on the touches I've been given, I feel like I've left a lot of yards out there."

Ole Miss is currently ranked 13th in the AP Poll in its open date before facing Alabama on Oct. 2. Although the Rebels have a little while before their date with the Tide, Ealy believes that preparation for facing the No. 1 team in the country should start as early as possible.

"Everybody practiced like we were playing Bama Saturday," Ealy said. "That's how we've got to practice, even though we have a bye. Why not get ready now?"

Ealy committed to Ole Miss when the program was under the leadership of Matt Luke, and although he was favorable towards the previous Rebel staff, he feels like the program is in a better place than it was in his early days in Oxford.

"It's a big difference from when I first got here," Ealy said. "I'll say this: this football staff is very, very different. We have a team and the right systems in place to showcase our ability to the best of our ability. I feel like we're a lot better prepared now than we were my freshman year."

When traveling to Tuscaloosa next week, the Rebels will be front-and-center in the college football world with a chance to knock off powerhouse Alabama. Even with the talent that the Crimson Tide will have on display next Saturday, Ealy believes the deciding factor in the game will be his team's execution.

"I don't believe there's anybody who can beat us but ourselves," Ealy said. "If we go out there and don't beat ourselves, then we're in good shape."

Ole Miss last beat Alabama in 2015 in a road trip to Tuscaloosa. Kickoff between the Rebels and the Crimson Tide is slated for 2:30 p.m. on CBS on Oct. 2.

