Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Talented Defensive Prospect

The Ole Miss Rebels added yet another talented defensive recruit to their 2022 class on Wednesday morning, when Parkview Magnet (Little Rock, AR) linebacker/safety prospect Jaylon White committed to the program.

White announced his decision via his personal Twitter account, picking Ole Miss over Kansas State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, and Arkansas among many other impressive offers.

White was first offered by the Rebels on March 1, with the versatile defender taking an unofficial visit to Oxford on July 30.

READ MORE: Ole Miss Target De-Commits From Cal Following Oxford Visit

Last season with Parkview, White finished with 59 tackles, five tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

White now becomes the sixth defensive commitment for the Rebels in the 2022 class, joining Germantown (Madison, MS) defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, George County (Lucedale, MS) defensive back Marquez Dortch, East Robertson (Cross Plains, TN) safety Taylor Groves, Seminole County (Donalsonville, GA) cornerback Nick Cull, and Northeast Mississippi C.C. (Booneville, MS) linebacker Reginald Hughes.

White is also the 13th commitment of the 2022 class for the Rebels, and is set to visit the Rebels for an official visit on October 9, when the Rebels take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

White has been primarily recruited by Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner, as well as the Rebels' special teams coordinator and linebackers coach, Coleman Hutzler.

SI All-American Evaluation

Ole Miss’ on-field momentum has carried into the recruiting ranks with the commitment of defensive back Jaylon White on Wednesday morning. The Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview standout picked Lane Kiffin's program over Arkansas, Kansas State, Louisville and others. White told the Grove Report he has been impressed with the on-field progress of the program, but also enjoyed the Oxford atmosphere from a late July visit.

White is a big secondary prospect at 6’3”, 200 pounds or so, but also plays offense for Parkview High. Working as a quarterback as a senior, there is a high football IQ and overall athleticism on display, especially when running the ball. Early on in the 2021 season, White has put together rushing scores, passing scores and even a blocked punt on tape, with the type of physicality resonating towards a secondary projection in the process. As a junior, he lined up in the secondary on a more consistent basis and flashed with his downhill ability against the run, tracking the ball in the alley like a lengthy linebacker. In coverage, instincts and ball skills are present despite the need for technical improvement at the third level.

In the Landshark defense, White could be utilized as a hybrid defender depending on how his impressive frame fills out. He moves well for his size, transitions with fluidity and can redirect on the fly, all strong defensive traits in the space game that is modern day college football. The running ability and physicality will make for an early impact in Oxford on special teams, at a minimum, but focus on a singular position will accelerate the acclimation process to an SEC defensive backfield simultaneously. -- John Garcia, Jr.

CONTINUE READING: Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After 3-0 Start?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.