Ole Miss Football's William Echoles Listed Among Second-Year Breakout Candidates
Ole Miss football is in the midst of gearing up for its 2025 campaign.
With a slew of fresh faces joining the roster, it's easy to overlook those already on the team. That isn't the case with defensive tackle William Echoles, who was named a Second-Year Breakout Candidate by a 247Sports analyst this past Thursday. You can view the announcement from Ole Miss football below.
Cooper Petagna was the analyst who tabbed Echoles as a second-year breakout candidate.
The rising sophomore from Houston, Mississippi was rated as a four-star recruit, the 126th-best player in the nation, the 7th ranked interior lineman, and the No. 2 player in Mississippi, according to On3.
Echoles appeared in five games for the Rebels this season, totaling nine tackles and half a sack. With the departure of many key Rebels along the defensive line, Echoles will undoubtedly become a cornerstone for Pete Golding's defense.
Receiving national recognition while only appearing in five games this past season speaks volumes about Echoles' potential and further highlights the recruiting ability of head coach Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss has also made a concerted effort to replace some of its departing talent in the transfer portal, snagging names like Da'Shawn Womack and Princewill Umanmielen along the edge rusher position.
The Rebels kickoff the 2025 season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30 where Echoles and a new-look defensive front will see game action for the first time in the new season.