Ole Miss Football Schedules Home-and-Home with USC

Lane Kiffin is heading back to Southern California, kind of.

Ole Miss and The University of Southern California have agreed to terms on a future home-and-home series. The Rebels will head to Los Angeles in 2025 before hosting USC in Oxford in 2026.

"USC will always be a special place to my family and me, and we were excited to finalize this series," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. "This will showcase two of college football's greatest gamedays, and we look forward to this meeting down the road."

Kiffin served as the head coach at USC from 2010-2013, having prior served on staff under Pete Carrol from 2000-2006, the final two years as the team’s offensive coordinator.

The 2025 meeting in LA will be the first ever meeting between Ole Miss and USC and only the third time ever playing in California (Cal in 2017 and Fresno State in 2011).

Future Ole Miss Non-Conference Opponents

2020: Baylor (in Houston), Southeast Missouri, UConn, Georgia Southern

2021: Louisville (in Atlanta), Austin Peay, Tulane, Liberty

2022: at Georgia Tech, Troy, Central Arkansas, Tulsa

2023: Georgia Tech, Mercer, Tulane

2024: at Wake Forest, Middle Tennessee, Furman

2025: at USC, Wake Forest, Citadel, Tulane

2026: USC

2027: Oregon State

2030: at Oregon State

2032: at Virginia Tech

2033: Purdue

2034: at Purdue

2037: Virginia Tech

