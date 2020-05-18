Ole Miss Football Schedules Home-and-Home with USC
Lane Kiffin is heading back to Southern California, kind of.
Ole Miss and The University of Southern California have agreed to terms on a future home-and-home series. The Rebels will head to Los Angeles in 2025 before hosting USC in Oxford in 2026.
"USC will always be a special place to my family and me, and we were excited to finalize this series," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. "This will showcase two of college football's greatest gamedays, and we look forward to this meeting down the road."
Kiffin served as the head coach at USC from 2010-2013, having prior served on staff under Pete Carrol from 2000-2006, the final two years as the team’s offensive coordinator.
The 2025 meeting in LA will be the first ever meeting between Ole Miss and USC and only the third time ever playing in California (Cal in 2017 and Fresno State in 2011).
Future Ole Miss Non-Conference Opponents
- 2020: Baylor (in Houston), Southeast Missouri, UConn, Georgia Southern
- 2021: Louisville (in Atlanta), Austin Peay, Tulane, Liberty
- 2022: at Georgia Tech, Troy, Central Arkansas, Tulsa
- 2023: Georgia Tech, Mercer, Tulane
- 2024: at Wake Forest, Middle Tennessee, Furman
- 2025: at USC, Wake Forest, Citadel, Tulane
- 2026: USC
- 2027: Oregon State
- 2030: at Oregon State
- 2032: at Virginia Tech
- 2033: Purdue
- 2034: at Purdue
- 2037: Virginia Tech
