Ole Miss Football Trio Named Semifinalists for National Awards

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss football had three players selected to four semifinalist lists for national awards Monday as award committees begin to hone in on the top candidates for postseason accolades.

Biletnikoff Award | Maxwell Award

-- 86 receptions | 1,193 yards | 8 receiving TDs | 149.1 receiving ypg

-- No. 1 in FBS in receptions (86)

-- No. 2 in FBS in receiving yards (1,193)

-- No. 2 in the SEC and No. 13 nationally in all-purpose yards (158.3)

-- No. 11 in FBS with eight receiving touchdowns

-- No. 3 amongst FBS receivers in yards after catch (505)

-- No. 1 in Ole Miss record book in single season receptions (86) and No. 3 in receiving yards (1,193)

-- Needs 14 catches to break career receptions record held by Laquon Treadwell

-- Most receiving yards in SEC history (1,193) thru eight games

-- Only receiver in NCAA to tally 10 or more catches in seven games this season

-- Only Rebel in school history to surpass the 200-yard receiving mark three times in a season

-- Tied for school record with six 100-yard receiving games in same season

-- Set single game school record with 14 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns against Vanderbilt

Davey O'Brien Award

-- 186-for-255 (63.6%) | 2,744 passing yards | 24 TDs, 9 INTs | 187.3 pass efficiency

-- Ranks in the top 10 nationally in nearly every passing category

-- No. 8 nationally in passing yards (2,744)

-- No. 8 in FBS (2nd in SEC) in passing TDs (24)

-- No. 2 in FBS in total offense (381.9)

-- No. 6 in FBS in completion percentage (72.9)

-- No. 7 in FBS (3rd in SEC) in passing efficiency (187.3)

-- Responsible for tenth-most points (166) in FBS (2nd in SEC)

-- Ranks fifth in Ole Miss' single season record books in passing touchdowns (24)

-- His six game with 300 yards or more this season ranks No. 3 in Ole Miss' history

-- Set Ole Miss single game record with 513 yards passing on 28-of-32 with five total TDs vs. South Carolina



Wuerffel Trophy

-- Has raised more $101,000 for ALS research through The Awesome Lemonade Stand

-- This year's virtual fundraiser raised more than $30,000 alone

-- Brown also participates in Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Sweetheart for residents at The Blake in Oxford, Reading with the Rebels, Hope to Dream, Special Olympics, plus much more.

-- Has punted 21 times for an average of 46.3 yards per punt

-- Nine of his punts have gone for 50 yards or more



Finalists for awards will be announced in the coming weeks.