SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Ole Miss Football Trio Named Semifinalists for National Awards

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss football had three players selected to four semifinalist lists for national awards Monday as award committees begin to hone in on the top candidates for postseason accolades.

Biletnikoff Award | Maxwell Award
-- 86 receptions | 1,193 yards | 8 receiving TDs | 149.1 receiving ypg
-- No. 1 in FBS in receptions (86)
-- No. 2 in FBS in receiving yards (1,193)
-- No. 2 in the SEC and No. 13 nationally in all-purpose yards (158.3)
-- No. 11 in FBS with eight receiving touchdowns
-- No. 3 amongst FBS receivers in yards after catch (505)
-- No. 1 in Ole Miss record book in single season receptions (86) and No. 3 in receiving yards (1,193)
-- Needs 14 catches to break career receptions record held by Laquon Treadwell
-- Most receiving yards in SEC history (1,193) thru eight games
-- Only receiver in NCAA to tally 10 or more catches in seven games this season
-- Only Rebel in school history to surpass the 200-yard receiving mark three times in a season
-- Tied for school record with six 100-yard receiving games in same season
-- Set single game school record with 14 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns against Vanderbilt

Davey O'Brien Award
-- 186-for-255 (63.6%) | 2,744 passing yards | 24 TDs, 9 INTs | 187.3 pass efficiency
-- Ranks in the top 10 nationally in nearly every passing category
-- No. 8 nationally in passing yards (2,744)
-- No. 8 in FBS (2nd in SEC) in passing TDs (24)
-- No. 2 in FBS in total offense (381.9)
-- No. 6 in FBS in completion percentage (72.9)
-- No. 7 in FBS (3rd in SEC) in passing efficiency (187.3)
-- Responsible for tenth-most points (166) in FBS (2nd in SEC)
-- Ranks fifth in Ole Miss' single season record books in passing touchdowns (24)
-- His six game with 300 yards or more this season ranks No. 3 in Ole Miss' history
-- Set Ole Miss single game record with 513 yards passing on 28-of-32 with five total TDs vs. South Carolina

Wuerffel Trophy
-- Has raised more $101,000 for ALS research through The Awesome Lemonade Stand
-- This year's virtual fundraiser raised more than $30,000 alone
-- Brown also participates in Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Sweetheart for residents at The Blake in Oxford, Reading with the Rebels, Hope to Dream, Special Olympics, plus much more.
-- Has punted 21 times for an average of 46.3 yards per punt
-- Nine of his punts have gone for 50 yards or more

Finalists for awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
tiburon601
tiburon601

great writing. the article fails to name a single nominee.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Defensive End Demarcus Smith Re-commits to Ole Miss over Mississippi State

Demarcus Smith, a three-start rated defensive end out of Birmingham, re-committed to Ole Miss on Monday morning, choosing the Rebels over Mississippi State. That's four commitments in four days for Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

Rebels Land JUCO Defensive Tackle Over FSU, Arkansas, Miss. State and Others

Ole Miss just keeps landing commitments. Capping what's been a big three days for the Rebels, JUCO defensive tackle Isaiah Iton has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on his Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

Highlights and Evaluation: What is Ole Miss Getting in Luke Altmyer?

Luke Altmyer, an SI All-American Finalist and 4-star quarterback from Starkville, Miss., committed to Ole Miss on Friday. So what is Ole Miss getting in their future signal-caller?

Nate Gabler

Latest Bowl Game Projections: Where Could Ole Miss Be Heading?

Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss back on track. Chances are good that the Rebels are going to make a bowl game for the first time since the 2015 season. So where might Ole Miss football be heading for their bowl game?

Nate Gabler

Biloxi Safety Elijah Sabbatini Re-Commits to Ole Miss

Elijah Sabbatini just needed a little more wooing. After de-committing from Ole Miss in October, the Biloxi strong safety re-pledged his skills to the Rebels on Friday night with less than two weeks before national signing day.

Nate Gabler

Starkville Quarterback Luke Altmyer Commits to Ole Miss, Flips from Florida State

Lane Kiffin has found the next Ole Miss quarterback in Luke Altmyer out of Starkville. The SI All-American finalist committed to Ole Miss today.

Nate Gabler

Who's Next: Which Major SI99 Recruits Could Ole Miss Flip?

Ole Miss lost two committed players from the recruiting class of 2021 on Thursday morning. But don't worry, reinforcements are on the way. Let's take a look at some of the biggest names that Ole Miss could flip.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Women Dominant in Win Over Kansas

Ole Miss received two electric offensive outings and timely runs in an impressive team victory over Kansas, 70-53, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Thursday night at The Pavilion.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Gets Hit Hard By the Decommitment Bug on Thursday

Decommitments have been coming through in waves across the nation over the course of the past week. Up until today, Ole Miss was immune to such a virus. No more.

Nate Gabler

by

RebinBrooklyn

SI All-American Names Ole Miss Signee Daeshun Ruffin Nation's No. 15 Player

Daeshun Ruffin, the highest ranked recruit in Ole Miss basketball history, has made the coveted SI99 list. He's the fourth ranked point guard in the nation and a strong candidate to be an All-American.

Nate Gabler