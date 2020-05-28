The Grove Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Ole Miss Freshman Henry Parrish Named Miami Herald Offensive Player of the Year

Nate Gabler

For the second consecutive year, Henry Parrish has been named the 8A-6A football player of the year by the Miami Herald.

The superstar high school product of South Florida will be a freshman at Ole Miss in 2020. 

During his award-winning senior season at Columbus High School in Miami, Fla., Parrish ran for 2,318 yards and added 28 touchdowns as the Explorers won the Class 8A Florida State title. In his career at Columbus, he averaged 9.3 yards per carry. 

Parrish was also recently named as an honorable mention on the Sports Illustrated All-American Team. His senior year highlights are in the video above. 

Originally a Pitt commit, Parrish decommitted from the Panthers in December of 2019. He later took an official visit to Ole Miss in late January before signing with the Rebels on Feb. 5 over offers from Florida, Miami, Florida State, Michigan and others. 

A 5-foot-10, 180 pound tailback, Parrish was a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the nation's No. 18 overall running back and No. 224 overall player. 

Ole Miss is going to have a young but incredibly talented running back room. Parrish and fellow three-star freshman Kentrell Bullock of Columbia, Miss. join a room that will feature two other players that were true freshmen last season – Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Connor. 

New running backs coach Kevin Smith, a carryover from Lane Kiffin's FAU staff, had some high praise recently for the Rebel running back crop, saying he believes they can be one of the best groups in the country. 

“I think they have a chance to be special and be in elite company," Smith said. "We have a chance really, really do something special. I’m excited about their ability, but also how hungry those guys are. You can have all the talent in the world, but if a player isn’t coachable and isn’t self-sufficient and self-made, it’s going to be very hard to be elite. And we have that.”

Parrish has a solid chance to contribute in that backfield right away. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss Impact: NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Yet Again

The NCAA Division I Council announced on Wednesday night yet another extension to the recruiting dead period, this time through July 31. So what does this all mean?

Nate Gabler

Marc MacMillan Opens Up on His Decision to Leave Ole Miss for Charleston Southern

What made Marc MacMillan want to leave Ole Miss baseball? What made Charleston Southern a good fit? What challenges is he facing in his next adventure?

Nate Gabler

Opinion: Why is Ole Miss Playing AT South Alabama?

Ole Miss football announced on Tuesday a new home-and-home series with South Alabama to help fill out their 2028 and 2029 schedules. But why are the Rebels voluntarily playing on the road at USA?

Nate Gabler

25th Anniversary Manning Passing Academy Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The 2020 Manning Passing Academy, the 25th anniversary event, has been cancelled among concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Announces Home-and-Home With South Alabama

Ole Miss football has added two more games to their future non-conference schedule.

Nate Gabler

Three From Ole Miss Baseball Named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans

Three Rebels were named to the 2020 Collegiate Baseball All-American teams Tuesday.

Nate Gabler

Where Would Ole Miss have been Seeded in a Theoretical NCAA Baseball Tournament?

Ole Miss baseball finished the COVID-19 shortened season on a 16-game tear. Would it have landed them a national seed in a theoretical world in which we played an NCAA Tournament?

Nate Gabler

Chad Kelly Receiving High Praise from Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

Chad Kelly is competing for a backup job on a team that has four legitimate quarterbacks. It's not the best situation, but it's one where his standing may surprise some.

Nate Gabler

Kermit Davis Returns Home: Ole Miss Basketball to Visit MTSU in December

Kermit Davis is going home. Ole Miss basketball will travel to play Middle Tennessee State in December, the school where Davis coached for 16 years.

Nate Gabler

Tim Elko Selected to SEC Community Service Team

One day after the 2020 Southeastern Conference baseball tournament would've ended, the league named its Community Service Team for the shortened season, featuring Ole Miss junior Tim Elko.

Nate Gabler