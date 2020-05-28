For the second consecutive year, Henry Parrish has been named the 8A-6A football player of the year by the Miami Herald.

The superstar high school product of South Florida will be a freshman at Ole Miss in 2020.

During his award-winning senior season at Columbus High School in Miami, Fla., Parrish ran for 2,318 yards and added 28 touchdowns as the Explorers won the Class 8A Florida State title. In his career at Columbus, he averaged 9.3 yards per carry.

Parrish was also recently named as an honorable mention on the Sports Illustrated All-American Team. His senior year highlights are in the video above.

Originally a Pitt commit, Parrish decommitted from the Panthers in December of 2019. He later took an official visit to Ole Miss in late January before signing with the Rebels on Feb. 5 over offers from Florida, Miami, Florida State, Michigan and others.

A 5-foot-10, 180 pound tailback, Parrish was a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the nation's No. 18 overall running back and No. 224 overall player.

Ole Miss is going to have a young but incredibly talented running back room. Parrish and fellow three-star freshman Kentrell Bullock of Columbia, Miss. join a room that will feature two other players that were true freshmen last season – Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Connor.

New running backs coach Kevin Smith, a carryover from Lane Kiffin's FAU staff, had some high praise recently for the Rebel running back crop, saying he believes they can be one of the best groups in the country.

“I think they have a chance to be special and be in elite company," Smith said. "We have a chance really, really do something special. I’m excited about their ability, but also how hungry those guys are. You can have all the talent in the world, but if a player isn’t coachable and isn’t self-sufficient and self-made, it’s going to be very hard to be elite. And we have that.”

Parrish has a solid chance to contribute in that backfield right away.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.