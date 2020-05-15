Running Backs Coach Kevin Smith Has High Praise for the Ole Miss RB Room

Kevin Smith led Florida Atlantic University to three consecutive 2,000-yard rushing seasons as the running backs coach under Lane Kiffin from 2017-19.

Now the running backs coach for the Rebels, he believes the talented and young Ole Miss backfield has the potential to be among the nation's best.

“I think they have a chance to be special and be in elite company," Smith said on Thursday's edition of Reb Talk. "We have a chance really, really do something special. I’m excited about their ability, but also how hungry those guys are. You can have all the talent in the world, but if a player isn’t coachable and isn’t self-sufficient and self-made, it’s going to be very hard to be elite. And we have that.”

Simply put, Smith describes Lane Kiffin's offense as run-first.

In 2017, Smith's first year with Kiffin at FAU, the team finished No. 7 nationally in rushing at 273 yards per game on the ground. In 2018, they were No. 14 nationally with 231 yards per game. That number dipped in 2019, finishing No. 50 nationally despite finishing 11-3.

But with the talent in the tailback room, Smith believes the Rebels could return to the highs the FAU teams had on the ground a few years prior, even while playing in the SEC.

Smith jokes that he calls Jerrion Ealy 'prime' in reference to Deion Sanders' nickname 'primetime.' This, of course, is because Ealy is also part of the Ole Miss baseball squad, like Sanders at Florida State. But on the gridiron, Ealy rushed for 6.9 yards per carry as a true freshman, in route to All-SEC accolades.

However, it's not just Ealy. Smith said he thinks the backfield has multiple pro prospects. Snoop Connor, also playing as a true freshman a year ago, was impressive in his own regard. The team also signed two impressive freshman to join the other youngsters in four-star Henry Parrish and three-star Kentrel Bullock.

As to what the young, 33-year-old, running backs coach looks for in a recruit, it might not be exactly what you expect:

“From an attributes standpoint, feet is the number one thing on my board. Some things can develop due to resources," Smith said. "For me the one thing that will never change is being able to have great feet, and having it naturally. I look for players, and I use this analogy, that have batteries included.”

Training regimens improve under full-time guidance, state-of-the-art weight room facilities makes maximizing potential sexy and diets are polished under proper care in top-level football programs. Some things, like footwork, Smith believes might just be natural, god-given talent.

Smith was a talented runner in his own right. At FAU in 2007, he set an FBS single-season record with 450 carries and 13, 100-yard performances. He spent five years with the Detroit Lions before retiring amid a series of injury issues.

In that 2007 season, Smith scored 29 touchdowns on the ground. You could bend over backwards and not guess the next FBS player to reach that number. Ironically, it was FAU running back Devin Singletary, who hit 32 rushing touchdowns in 2017. Who was his running backs coach? You're damn right – Kevin Smith.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.