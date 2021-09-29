Ole Miss Gains Commitment From Talented DB Prospect Jarrell Stinson

Ole Miss nabbed its second commitment of the afternoon on Wednesday from Nick Saban's back yard

The Ole Miss Rebels got its second major commitment of the day on Wednesday afternoon, when Opelika (Ala.) two-way star, and one-time Auburn verbal commitment Jarrell Stinson pledge to Lane Kiffin's Program

Stinson's Wednesday commitment for the reigning Alabama Class 6A 100, 200 and 400-meter dash champion on the track came with much anticipation, with the Rebels coveting the Alabamian as a defensive back.

Stinson, who originally committed to Gus Malzahn at Auburn, re-opened his commitment after Malzahn was dismissed from the plains and landed in Orlando with Central Florida.

READ MORE: Matt Corral On Alabama: "We're Not Worried About Who We're Playing."

He has since visited UCF, under Malzahn, and the Knights are still in the mix.

Stinson picked Ole Miss over the likes of Penn State, Florida, UCF and Florida State, who visited Oxford for the home opener vs. Austin Peay.

He was also on campus to cap the summer window in late July, reemphasizing how the Rebels are at the forefront of the discussion surrounding the commitment.

Stinson now becomes the 15th pledge for the Rebels in the 2022 class, following Pike Road (Ala.) running back Quinshon Judkins, who committed earlier in the day.

SI All-American Analysis

Speed, speed and more speed. Also versatility and upside. There is a lot to like of the newest Ole Miss football commitment whether looking from the casual, football-first perspective or a tangible, numbers-based one. Stinson is arguably the fastest football prospect in the state of Alabama, with several sprinting state championships to his name, but he may be a batter football player than sprinter. One can't teach his natural gifts in all three phases of high school football.

On offense, Stinson works at running back and previously worked at wide receiver for one of the state of Alabama's most storied programs -- Opelika High School. Bordering Auburn, the program plays up against higher competition and Stinson shines through anyway, with the combination of football feel, physicality and of course that head-turning speed. The wide receiver ball skills and running back grit combine for an excellent special teams and defensive performer both at the prep level and especially when projecting into the collegiate game.

Stinson is the No. 13 nickel projection in America on SI All-American, and he would be a top 10 talent with a bigger sample size in the secondary. He is cat quick with easy fluidity, smooth hips and the transitional torque to break on the ball with the best of them. Work needs to be done in the technical aspects of playing cornerback, but it will come with time as well as a singular focus at one position -- something Stinson has never been afforded due to his natural gifts. He does, however, have safety and nickel experience to a degree, so the learning curve may not take as long as expected.

At a minimum, Stinson immediately bolsters special teams kickoff and return units with his speed and pound-for-pound power and at a maximum, he is thrusted into the nickel role in DJ Durkin's defense sooner rather than later. The frame isn't the biggest and it may have kept him from bigger programs going all in on his recruitment, something the league may regret down the line. -- John Garcia, Jr.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.