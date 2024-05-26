Ole Miss Gains Commitment From Transfer DL Chris Hardie
The Ole Miss Rebels gained the commitment of transfer portal defensive lineman Chris Hardie on Sunday, multiple reports indicated, adding to an already strong front seven. These reports were later confirmed through the A&P Sports Agency that represents Hardie.
Hardie is just the latest addition for the Rebels along the defensive line this offseason via the transfer portal, joining the likes of lineman Walter Nolen and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen who committed to Ole Miss before the spring. He will have one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Hardie suited up for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks for four seasons, but the 2023 campaign was his most productive as he racked up 60 total tackles (33 solo), 8.5 sacks and one interception. These numbers were good enough to earn him First-Team All-Conference USA honors last year, and it was also Jacksonville State's first year at the FBS level.
His addition to Pete Golding's defense will be a welcome one as the Rebels look to impose their will on opposing backfields in the 2024 season. Ole Miss' defense has been largely-revamped through the portal, and alongside these previously mentioned additions, the Rebels have added other pieces like linebacker Pooh Paul and defensive back Trey Amos.
Hardie and the Rebels will see their first action of the season on Aug. 31 when they play host to the FCS Furman Paladins.