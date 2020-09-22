Ole Miss Gambling Prop Bets and Best Bets

Four. More. Days.

We're going to go through all of the week one gambling specifics for Ole Miss and the SEC here at The Grove Report later this week, but now is the perfect time to get your season long bets in for the Rebels.

Yesterday, we took a look at the best futures bets throughout the whole Southeastern Conference, giving out four best bests for the conference as a whole. Today, it's all about your Ole Miss Rebels.

See below for a handful of season long bets plus a few Rebel probs. Unfortunately, this shortened seasons leads to a serious dearth of props – it's really hard to predict things based on a 10 game, all-SEC schedule. But hell, let's try.

Over/Under Wins: 4.0 (o/u -115)

Odds to Win the Conference: 150/1

Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 70/1

Over/Under Average Home Attendance: 15,048.5 (-110)

Jerrion Ealy Over/Under Rushing Yards: 694.5 (-110)

Elijah Moore Over/Under Receiving Yards: 799.5 (-110)

Matt Corral Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,495.5 (-110)

Matt Corral Over/Under Passing TDs: 8.5 (-110)

Odds to start at QB in Week 1: Matt Corral: -125; John Rhys Plumlee: +133

Odds Elijah Moore commits an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty in 2020: 15/1

The Grove Report's Best Ole Miss Bets:

Matt Corral OVER 8.5 Passing Touchdowns

Sure, you could bet on Matt Corral at -125 to be the starting quarterback, or you can get -110 at an over on passing touchdowns. There's just no way that Corral isn't the Ole Miss starter without hitting nine passing TDs.

Just for fun, here's a short list of quarterbacks that have passed for at least nine touchdowns in a season: Riley Neal, Kyle Shurmur (x3), Johnny McCrary, Austyn Carta-Samuels and Jordan Rodgers (x2). All of those guys started for Vanderbilt this decade... tell me why Corral can't do this?

Jerrion Ealy OVER 694.5 Rushing Yards

125 carries (the team lead for running backs) graduated with Scottie Phillips. John Rhys Plumlee carried the ball another 154 times one year ago, as he finished the year as the Ole Miss full time starter.

For reference, Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Connor, and Isaiah Woullard combined for 195 total carries last season. Let's figure that generously, even as the QB2, Plumlee gets 100 carries. So 54 extra carries from Plumlee plus 125 from Phillips is 179 carries. The Ole Miss offense will throw more than last year, but they'll also play faster and run more plays. So let's figure that 179 extra carries is 135.

I'm giving Ealy 46 of the 135, to get him at 150 total carries for the year if we add them to last year's 104 carries. Ealy would need just 4.67 yards per carry at 150 carries to hit 700 rushing yards. He was at 6.9 yards per carry one year ago. Cash. Money.

Elijah Moore UNDER 799.5 Receiving Yards

Last season, Elijah Moore caught 67 passes for 850 yards. So could Moore hit 800 again? Of course. Here's the reason we think he won't.

When Moore went for 850 last season, quite literally no other Rebel had over 200 receiving. It's simply going to be more balanced this season. Braylon Sanders is healthy now, Jonathan Mingo is ready to take a huge leap after starting 12 games as a true freshman and as a whole Ole Miss returns 8 of it's top 10 receivers from a year ago.

More balance should lead to less yards, even if the passing offense takes a massive step forward.

