Altmyer, Red Team Knock Off Navy Team in Annual Grove Bowl

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss held its annual Grove Bowl spring game on Saturday, with the red team topping the navy team 48-36.

Luke Altmyer drew the start for the red team at quarterback while Jaxson Dart took snaps for the navy squad. Kinkead Dent also alternated in relief of both signal callers.

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Altmyer was the more efficient quarterback of the day for the Rebels, going 9-of-22 through the air for 182 yards. Dart struggled at times on Saturday, going 11-of-30 for 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Although he is likely not in the heat of the quarterback race, Dent also threw for over 100 yards and two scores on the day.

The story of the game, however, was Michael Trigg Jr. Although he was on the losing navy team, Trigg hauled in seven receptions for 89 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday along with catching a two-point conversion. The USC transfer was a formidable force in the red zone and one of Dart's main targets throughout the day.

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ulysses Bentley made an impact on the ground and passing game, pushing in a rushing score paired with two of Altmyer's for the red team, as well. On the navy side, Isaiah Woullard and Urriah Shephard were responsible for those rushing scores.

Defensively, Tysheem Johnson of the red team picked off Jaxson Dart in the first half, returning the INT 73 yards for a touchdown. That was Dart's second and final interception of the day.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.