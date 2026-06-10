Ole Miss Has Chance to Pull Off Major Recruiting Upset With 5-Star RB

The Ole Miss Rebels have had a busy offseason that's featured staff changes, multiple roster departures and the addition of some fresh faces.

But throughout all of the chaos, the work on the 2027 recruiting trail has yet to let up, as head coach Pete Golding and staff have continued to address the future of the program while also preparing for next season.

This certainly isn't an easy task, but Ole Miss still finds itself right in the mix for some of the best players in the class, including one of the top running back prospects in recent years.

Ole Miss Set to Host 5-Star RB David Gabriel Georges on Official Visit

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates a touchdown during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels are set to host five-star running back David Gabriel Georges on an official visit this weekend, which marks a major opportunity for Golding and staff to surprise the college football world and pull off a recruiting upset.

A product of Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN., Gabriel Georges is the No. 10 overall player in the 2027 class and the No. 2 running back in 247Sports' composite rankings. As a result, he's coveted by some of the best teams in the country, which makes for some brutal competition for the Rebels.

Gabriel Georges has already taken official visits to Ohio State and Tennessee the past two weekends. He also has an OV set for June 19 with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Gabriel Georges is expected to choose either Ohio State or his home state Volunteers, but the timing of Ole Miss' official visit with him will give the Rebels a chance to get their pitch in after OSU and Tennessee. Georgia will have the final word, but Ole Miss is certainly in an interesting position to make things interesting.

While it's certainly not past Ole Miss to land five-star recruits, Ohio State and Tennessee have been seen as the favorites for Gabriel Georges, which is why a Rebels win in this recruitment would be viewed as a surprise.

But in this day and age of college football recruiting, nothing is guaranteed and the unexpected can happen.

If Gabriel Georges does end up choosing Ole Miss, he would be the Rebels' 18th commit in the 2027 class and the team's first running back. In the process, he would also immediately become Ole Miss' top recruit this cycle and could change the future trajectory of the Rebels offense.

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