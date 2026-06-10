The 3 Teams Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy Is Most Excited to Face Next Season

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy went on an interview with the Journey media to discuss the three matchups that he is most excited for heading into the 2026 season.

Lacy had an outstanding 2025 season for Ole Miss, as the Rebels running back put together a historic campaign, rushing for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns on 306 carries.

The Rebels running back helped propel Ole Miss to one of the best seasons in program history, as the Rebels finished third in the final AP Poll and won two College Football Playoff games.

Lacy will be joined by former 2025 backfield teammate Trinidad Chambliss who received a preliminary injunction granting him another season of eligibility in 2026.

Texas Longhorns

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Despite being a Texas native, Kewan Lacy never received an offer from the Texas Longhorns, a program with a rich history of producing standout running backs.

“They didn’t offer me out of high school, and that was my dream school. I can’t wait to see them," Lacy said.

The Rebels will take on the Longhorns on Saturday, October 24, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. This will be a crucial game on the schedule, as Texas will likely be a high ranked team going into the matchup.

Missouri Tigers

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers mascot looks on during the Gator Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Eli Drinkwitz originally recruited Lacy to the Missouri Tigers, where he committed out of high school, beating out Ole Miss and then-recruiter Kevin Smith.

In 2024 with the Tigers, Lacy did not see much of the field, as the freshman logged just 23 carries for 104 yards. Missouri used a deep rotation at running back, with Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll both surpassing 100 carries.

In 2025, Lacy transferred to Ole Miss and went on to have one of the best running back seasons in program history. The Rebels are set to face the Tigers on October 16, where they will also see familiar faces in quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver Cayden Lee, both of whom were with the Rebels last season.

LSU Tigers

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Similar to Lacy, it seems as if everyone has the LSU vs. Ole Miss game circled on their calendars in what should be a must watch matchup in 2026.

Lane Kiffin left the Rebels during the College Football Playoff to take the head coaching job at LSU, which upset many of the players still on the roster and set the stage for what is expected to be a heated matchup.

In 2025 against LSU, Lacy ran for 87 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 21 yards. The Rebels took care of business at home, winning 24–19.

Expect another dominant season from the star running back, as the Rebels look to replicate the success they had in 2025.

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