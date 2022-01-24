Skip to main content
Player(s)
JT Daniels, Kedon Slovis
Team(s)
Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans

Ole Miss Hires USC Graduate Assistant Dane Stevens

Dane Stevens is set to become the Rebels' new quarterback analyst.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin continues to rebuild his offensive staff, and he just added an analyst who has connections to a recruit Kiffin is trying to land. 

Zach Berry, a recruiting analyst at OMSpiritOn3, broke the news late Monday morning that Dane Stevens will be joining the Ole Miss staff on Twitter. The Grove Report has since received confirmation of the hire, according to sources near the Rebel coaching staff. 

Stevens spent the last three seasons at USC as a graduate assistant and will be joining Kiffin's staff as the new quarterback analyst, according to Berry

Stevens has ties to Kiffin's staff as he previously worked with current Ole Miss tight ends coach John David Baker at USC, and is also good friends with the Rebels' new offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis Jr. 

The Roswell, Ga., native worked with USC quarterbacks in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, true freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns. Stevens also worked with quarterback Kedon Slovis in 2019 when the freshman threw for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns, just nine interceptions and a 71.9 completion percentage. 

Slovis was named a Freshman All-American and Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2019. 

In his last season with the Trojans, Stevens played a key part in getting true freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart to settle into the starting quarterback role for USC. 

It just so happens that Kiffin is trying to recruit Dart and his teammate, tight end Michael Trigg, to come to play for him in Oxford. Hiring Stevens to work with quarterbacks should only sweeten the deal for Dart should he decide to play for the Rebels. 

A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
