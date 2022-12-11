Ole Miss Hires NC State's John Garrison as Offensive Line Coach

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have hired John Garrison as their new offensive line coach, the program announced on Sunday.

Garrison has spent the last four seasons with the NC State Wolfpack, and he has 15 years of collegiate coaching experience.

"John is one of the top coaches in the country," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said via a press release. "We are always in pursuit to give our student-athletes the best in all areas, as we take the next step forward with our program here at Ole Miss."

Prior to NC State, Garrison spent the 2018 season as run game coordinator and offensive line coach for Kiffin with the Florida Atlantic Owls. Garrison's 2018 FAU line ranked 13th in the FBS in sacks giving up with 1.17 sacks per game. The Owls also led Conference USA and ranked No. 14 in the FBS in rushing with 241.8 yards per contest.

The news of Garrison's hire comes after former offensive line coach Jake Thornton joined former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze at the Auburn Tigers last week.

