Ole Miss Honoring Military With Patriotic Helmet & Uniforms vs. South Carolina

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss is honoring its military veteran students, faculty and alumni during Warrior Week with a series of events designed to recognize members of the armed services in the Ole Miss family.

The university's mission to honor and support its student veterans does not go unnoticed by its military faculty and staff.



Throughout the week, a variety of events and activities will honor veterans and their service, culminating on Nov. 14 with the Military Appreciation Game against South Carolina.

On Thursday (Nov. 12), the Ole Miss football team will unveil its patriotic-themed uniform combo the players will wear during Saturday's game against South Carolina. The Rebels have made it a tradition to play one game a season in uniforms that honor service members.



The uniforms will be unveiled Thursday on Ole Miss football's social media accounts. The military appreciation football game between the Rebels and Gamecocks will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.



Notable alumni and service members will be recognized during the game and halftime will feature a special tribute to our nation's military by The Pride of the South marching band.



Throughout Warrior Week, student veterans and ROTC cadets will be featured in videos highlighting their service and achievements.

More From The Grove Report:

WATCH: DK Metcalf Does Hilarious Interview With Cooper Manning

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.