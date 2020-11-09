WATCH: DK Metcalf Does Hilarious Interview With Cooper Manning

DK Metcalf and Cooper Manning are both former Ole Miss receivers... they're just kind of on a different level.

Cooper knows this, and it was pretty obvious when the former Rebels met up during a FOX NFL pregame video that produced quite a few laughs.

If you are one that likes pacifier joke, shirtless Pete Carroll, or are simply an Ole Miss football historian, this is a must watch.

In all seriousness, Metcalf is having one hell of a year in the Ole Miss product's sophomore NFL season.

After going for 900 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie, he's nearly surpassed both marks already in just eight games of his second season. In eight games this year, Metcalf has 788 receiving yards for eight touchdowns, averaging nearly 100 yards per game.

