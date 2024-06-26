Ole Miss is in Great Position to Change College Football | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' transfer portal activity and why that has been important for Ole Miss getting top players like Jaxson Dart, Princely Umanmielen, Tre Harris, Walter Nolen and Chris Paul. Why has Ole Miss become a transfer portal team, and why has Lane Kiffin become the Portal King?
In the second segment of the show, we talk Ole Miss using the transfer portal to multi-year build a roster with players like Jordan Watkins, Juice Wells and Caden Prieskorn potentially setting a new standard for college football. And even though Lane Kiffin is compared to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, the way they are going about building is different.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the 2024 football schedule and start our W's and L's for the 2024 season, starting with September and the Furman Paladins, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Georgia Southern Eagles and Kentucky Wildcats.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/lockedoncollege. Terms and conditions apply.
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning GUARANTEED That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS – with any winning FIVE DOLLAR BET! Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started.
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html