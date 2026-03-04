The Recap: Ole Miss Basketball Falls 89-86 to Vanderbilt Commodores in Overtime

OXFORD, Miss. – In its second overtime game in the last three contests, Ole Miss was unable to hold on as it fell 89-86 to No. 22 Vanderbilt on Tuesday night at the SJB Pavilion.

Ole Miss (12-18, 4-13 SEC) started off with an alley-oop slam from James Scott, which would be the beginning of a 15-3 run through the first seven minutes of game time. However, Vanderbilt (23-7, 10-7 SEC) stormed back to take a 32-29 lead with just over three minutes left in the half.

The Rebels closed it out with an 8-1 run, securing a 37-33 lead headed into halftime.

In the second period, Ole Miss maintained control with its lead seesawing from two to six points through the first 14 minutes of the second half. Vanderbilt managed to take its first lead of the half, 65-64, after a second-chance layup by Tyler Tanner.

It was a tight contest in the final five minutes with four ties occurring down the stretch. Malik Dia would score an and-one layup and knock down the free throw with over a minute left, giving the Rebels a 74-70 advantage.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Vanderbilt responded with a midrange jumper and a layup on its next two possessions to knot the game at 74-74, with 41 seconds left to play. After trading scores to make it 76-all, the game would head to an extra five minutes of action.

Vanderbilt struck first in OT, converting an and-one layup and cashing in on the free throw to get out in front 79-76. Ole Miss was unable to step back out in front as time expired.

The Rebels will close out the regular season against South Carolina at noon on Saturday, March 7, in Oxford, Mississippi, at the SJB Pavilion. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

NOTABLES

- Corey Chest secured a season high of 11 rebounds against Vanderbilt.

- Ilias Kamardine tied his season high by making a trio of three pointers.

- Patton Pinkins finished with 16 points, his sixth game with over 15 points this season, all of which have come in SEC play.

