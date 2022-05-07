Skip to main content

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Listed in 2022 Heisman Odds

Despite being locked in a quarterback battle, Dart is among the betting favorites for college football's most prestigious award.

Jaxson Dart may not have earned the title of Ole Miss' starting quarterback yet, but that hasn't stopped him from gaining some hype entering the 2022 season.

Pro Football Network published Draft King's preseason 2022 Heisman odds on Friday, and Dart was listed among the nine favorites to win the award.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud led the pack with the best odds at +250 followed by the reigning winner Bryce Young of Alabama.

Here is the list of the top nine betting favorites to win the Heisman in the preseason odds.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (+250)

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (+350)

Caleb Williams, QB, USC (+800)

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (+1800)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (+2500)

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma (+3000)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss (+3000)

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (Fla.) (+3500)

Kedon Slovis, QB, Pittsburgh (+4000)

Dart is currently locked in a battle with incumbent backup Luke Altmyer to become Matt Corral's heir at quarterback in Oxford. Corral helped lead the Rebels to 10 regular season wins for the first time in program history in 2021, and he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Ole Miss fell short of a victory in the Sugar Bowl in January after Corral went down with an ankle injury in the first half. The Rebels will open their 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

