The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy Tabbed to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Nate Gabler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss sophomore Jerrion Ealy has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Thursday.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on March 2021.

Ealy native earned Freshman All-America accolades from several media outlets (247 Sports, Athlon, Pro Football Focus) in 2019, while also collecting All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors. Ealy, who is also on the Doak Walker Award watch list for this season, finished second on the Rebels with 722 rushing yards on 104 attempts for a team-best 6.9 yards per carry. He also found the end zone six times on the ground, the second-most rushing touchdowns by an freshman in school history. 

Along with racking up three rushes for 50+ yards, the Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native was dangerous as a kickoff returner. Against Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 14, 2019), Ealy tallied 273 all-purpose yards with the help of his 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The all-purpose yards set an Ole Miss freshman record and was fourth-most by any Rebel. Adding a touchdown on the ground, he became the first Rebel to record a kickoff return and rushing TD in the same game since 1999.

The 2020 Watch List is comprised of 50 players – 18 seniors, 22 juniors, nine sophomores and one grad transfer who play a total of eight different positions. These players represent 50 universities located in 28 states coast-to-coast that are part of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.

All 10 FBS conferences and one independent school are represented on the Watch List; the SEC leads the conferences with eight players, followed by ACC with seven players and the Pac-12 and MWC with six players each.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss Among Top-5 For Alabama Defensive Lineman Demarcus Smith

Ole Miss joins Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Kansas among the top-5 schools still in contention for Demarcus Smith's talents.

Nate Gabler

New Beginnings: Ole Miss Lands Dionte Marks, WR Transfer From UF

Lane Kiffin nearly landed wide receiver Dionte Marks in 2019 when he was at Florida Atlantic. Marks declared this evening on social media that he'll finally be connecting with Kiffin, this time at Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

NCAA student-athletes ask Congress to hear their voices in NIL hearing

Nate Gabler

Greg Sankey: Next Week is an Important Milestone

It seems like next week might be the most critical in determining an SEC fall football slate. In an interview with ESPN last night, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stated just as much, calling the week "an important milestone."

Nate Gabler

Kicker Wars: Ole Miss Swaps Commitments From 5-star Kickers

Ole Miss has found their next kicker, but they seemed to needed to lose one in the process to make it happen. Regardless, Caden Costa is now an Ole Miss Rebel.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Great Stan Hindman Passes Away at 76

Ole Miss has lost a football legend with the passing of Stan Hindman, 76, who passed away Wednesday, July 15.

Nate Gabler

SI Publishers Pick SEC Awards, Top-10 Players in the Conference

With the equivalent of a split decision, Sports Illustrated's Southeastern Conference publishers voted Alabama a clean sweep of their preseason player awards for the 2020 college football season, but two from LSU topped their rankings of the league's top-10 players overall.

Nate Gabler

Evan Engram Tops List of 10 Best Ole Miss Rebels in Madden 21

Madden 21 released it's full slate of rankings for the upcoming season over the past few days. Evan Engram is the highest rated former Ole Miss Rebel, but how good is he and what other Rebel pro's else cracks the top-10?

Nate Gabler

Racial issues matter in recruiting more than ever

Nate Gabler

State of Mississippi Executive Order Limits Stadium Capacity

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and the Southeastern Conference are leaving the decision on filling Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to a later date. But Mississippi State Legislature might be making that decision for them.

Nate Gabler